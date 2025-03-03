Kiwi seamer Zak Foulkes joins Durham for T20 Blast campaign

Zak Foulkes , the 22-year-old New Zealand fast bowler, has joined Durham for their T20 Blast campaign.

Foulkes has made eight international white-ball appearances to date, having made his debut in April 2024. As a tall right-arm seamer, who hits the deck hard, seven of those have come in T20Is, in which he has claimed nine wickets at 26.33, with a best of 3 for 20 against Sri Lanka.

Foulkes has previous experience in the Vitality Blast, having played seven games for Birmingham Bears last summer, claiming eight wickets.

"I am really excited to be joining Durham for the Vitality Blast this season," Foulkes said. "I have heard great things about the Club and can't wait to get involved."

Marcus North, Director of Cricket, said: "We are very pleased to have recruited Zak for our T20 Blast season.

"It was important we brought in a player who will provide us with a clear point of difference within our bowling attack and that is exactly what Zak brings.