Klaasen on New York pitch: Batters need to suck it up

"At the IPL, no one really complained about 270 plays 270. Now the bowlers are getting conditions a little bit more in their favour, so I think it's just getting the balance right," Klaasen said from New York, where South Africa will play three of their four group matches . "The batters need to suck it up as well. It's not always going to be a 200 wicket, and you have to play a little bit smarter cricket to get over the line. We don't mind if the bowlers got something in it; that makes some good entertaining cricket and you have to use your cricket brain a little bit. It's just getting the balance right, too flat and too bowler-friendly. That's obviously why the groundsman gets paid the big bucks."