The eyes were searching for Dhruv Jurel when India slipped to 68 for 4 and then 85 for 5 in their 172-run chase against England in the third T20I in Rajkot. Instead, first Washington Sundar and then Axar Patel walked in. Jurel finally batted at No. 8, with India at 123 for 6 in the 18th over and the asking rate above 20. He scored 2 off four balls as India lost by 26 runs.

The move was down to India's strategy of having a left-right combination in the middle at all possible times, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed on the eve of the fourth T20I in Pune.

"You could argue we don't want Dhruv Jurel batting at No. 8," ten Doeschate said. "I also think if you look at the blueprint of any of Gauti's [head coach Gautam Gambhir] teams since he has been coaching T20 cricket, it is a big part of how he likes the set-up. The other night, with Dhruv coming in at No. 8, we obviously did not get to see the best of him. But we do believe that it's a big part of strategy in these games."

Before the start of the series, vice-captain Axar Patel had also hinted that apart from the openers, the batting order would be flexible. The thought was seen in action when Suryakumar Yadav walked in at No. 3 to replace the dismissed Sanju Samson in the first and third T20Is, and Tilak Varma to replace Abhishek Sharma in the second.

India are also aware of the perils of their high-intent approach, which has worked in their favour till now. That's why they are not worried about their captain Suryakumar's string of low scores. He was out for a two-ball duck in India's easy chase in Kolkata but then got starts in the other two matches. He hit three fours in his seven-ball 12 in Chennai, and a four and a six in a seven-ball 14 in Rajkot. In his last six innings, he has scored just 52 runs. This is the first time that he has gone six innings without a fifty in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav departed for 14 off seven in Rajkot • Associated Press

"Someone like Surya has set such high standards [set] by himself, and I wouldn't say consistency or predictability is a particularly high marker in T20 cricket," ten Doeschate said. "The job we ask from these guys is to go out and score really quickly and the way the international T20 game has gone, we are allowed for a bit of consistency and a lean patch like he is going through at the moment.

"We always look at how guys are training, how guys are playing in the nets; he played two lovely shots the other night which made me think he's back - one on the leg side and one on the off side. I don't think it's far away. I know he is captain of the team but just in general, Gauti is keen to back these guys and give them a long rope to prove themselves. He is one of the best batters in the world, let alone this Indian team. Certainly not concerned about him, he is a couple of shots away from being back on track and back in form."

One of the challenges in front of Gambhir and his support staff was to oversee a team in transition. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20Is after the T20 World Cup win last year while R Ashwin called it quits from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. That was after India lost a home Test series for the first time in 12 years - to New Zealand - and then also conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

Ten Doeschate said that the results in T20Is - India have lost just three of their 18 matches since the World Cup - don't necessarily mean that the transition has been smoother in this format as compared to Tests.

"It is easy to look at results and say it has been smoother," he said. "The record of this team has been very good and the record of the other two teams [Test and ODI] has not been good. I haven't noticed a big difference myself… I wish I could tell you this is vastly different, that is vastly different.