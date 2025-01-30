India's spin and England's pace cross swords again as series shifts to Pune

Big picture: Series alive, using contrasting methods

The five-match series between India and England was expected to be a high-scoring one . A battle of sixes if you will. But three games in, this hasn't been the case, but the series has by no means been devoid of thrills.

It's 2-1 going into Friday night in Pune , and it's the bowling attacks that have stood out, in contrasting ways. While India have stacked their side with as many as four spin options, England have primarily relied on hitting the short-of-good lengths and undoing India with high pace: Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have tried to soften up the batters in the powerplay before handing over to Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton to pound the hard lengths through the middle overs.

India have fielded just the one frontline quick - Arshdeep Singh in the first two games and the returning Mohammed Shami in the third - and used every type of spin at their disposal. England have not really found a way past them, but remain alive in the series thanks to their great escape in Rajkot led by Adil Rashid, who bowled a wily spell of legspin following a last-wicket rescue act alongside Wood.

With the track in Pune also likely to favour spin, Rashid could revel once again, but it will only present Varun Chakravarthy and his spin colleagues another chance to get at England's struggling batters.

Form guide

India LWWWW (Last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

England WLLLW

Sanju Samson will hope he can find answers to Jofra Archer and Mark Wood • PTI

In the spotlight: Sanju Samson and Phil Salt

Sanju Samson was given the chance to claim ownership of a top-two slot in India's T20I line-up. And he set about it in fine fashion, scoring three centuries in five outings. One of them was in Johannesburg on a bouncy surface against the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen. But Samson hasn't quite mastered the pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in this series. He has scores of 26, 5 and 3 so far, and has tended to get dismissed while being late on his shots. This may not yet be a cause for alarm for Samson or the India team mangement, given the next T20 World Cup is a fair distance away. But runs in a game India need to win to seal the series could go a long way towards raising both Samson's and the team's confidence. Last October,was given the chance to claim ownership of a top-two slot in India's T20I line-up. And he set about it in fine fashion, scoring three centuries in five outings. One of them was in Johannesburg on a bouncy surface against the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen. But Samson hasn't quite mastered the pace of Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in this series. He has scores of 26, 5 and 3 so far, and has tended to get dismissed while being late on his shots. This may not yet be a cause for alarm for Samson or the India team mangement, given the next T20 World Cup is a fair distance away. But runs in a game India need to win to seal the series could go a long way towards raising both Samson's and the team's confidence.

Phil Salt was expected to set the tone for England on his first tour of India since. His last international series was also a productive one, bringing him an unbeaten 103 and a 55 against West Indies in the Caribbean. But his three outings in this series have yielded 0, 4 and 5, even if he hasn't really looked out of touch. Can Salt overturn this run of scores as England look to push the series into a decider? Having given blazing starts to champions Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024,was expected to set the tone for England on his first tour of India since. His last international series was also a productive one, bringing him an unbeaten 103 and a 55 against West Indies in the Caribbean. But his three outings in this series have yielded 0, 4 and 5, even if he hasn't really looked out of touch. Can Salt overturn this run of scores as England look to push the series into a decider?

Team news

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Rinku Singh batted on Thursday and is fit. This could mean Dhruv Jurel misses out. India could also look at an additional seam-bowling allrounder in Shivam Dube or Ramandeep Singh instead of Washington Sundar.

India (probable XI): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar/Ramandeep Singh, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

England did not train on the eve of the match. Jamie Smith had walked off in the third T20I with a stiff calf, so there could be a straight swap with Jacob Bethell, whom he had replaced in Chennai. England could also look at giving either Wood or Archer a break and play Saqib Mahmood.

England (probable XI): 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jamie Smith/Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Adil Rashid.

Adil Rashid has enjoyed an excellent series with the ball • Associated Press

Pitch and conditions

Evenings in Maharashtra have been on the cooler side with temperature in Pune expected to be in the late teens through the duration of the game. Teams batting first have tended to win more matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium: 35 times in 64 men's T20 matches. The pitch is generally a black-soil one that favours spinners. Mitchell Santner picked up 13 wickets in a Test against India in October 2024, and then the only Ranji Trophy match here this season saw spinners take 34 of 39 non-run-out wickets.

Stats and trivia

India's run-rate in the middle overs (7 to 16) in T20Is since the start of January 2024 is 9.45, the best among Full-Member teams.

India have picked up 30 first-over wickets in T20Is since the start of 2022, the most by any team. They've done this over 91 innings, which means they've struck in the first over almost once every three innings.

England have lost the only previous T20I they've played in Pune, while India have won two and lost two at the venue, including their previous one against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Only two of Mohammed Shami's 24 T20I appearances, including the outing in Rajkot, have come in India

Quotes

"Regardless of how it went, it is so happy to see him playing for India again. It's been a long time since he has played. He has been such a performer for the team. I thought he bowled well, apart from maybe that full-toss. Nice to see him build up in training again tonight."

Ryan ten Doeschate on Mohammed Shami's return