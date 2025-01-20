Powerhouse line-ups clash in a series that could test T20's limits

Cricket's economy is weird. It is run on white-ball cricket. Most of this - outside the one ICC event every year and the non-international T20 leagues - is bilateral cricket. Considering the rights for ICC events and leagues are different entities, a vast majority of the money that cricket boards make comes from bilateral white-ball cricket. And yet, what was the last white-ball bilateral series that you remember building up to?

We are always anticipating the next big Test series. So much so that bilateral white-ball series are the time big players are rested so they can be at their best for the Tests, ICC events and the major T20 leagues. And yet, white-ball bilaterals practically finance Test cricket. A three-match tour from India can bring enough money from the broadcasters to keep a small board afloat.

White-ball bilaterals are watched. A lot. Much more than Test cricket is. But they are also taken for granted. No anticipation, no build-up, not often the best talent. Especially in this era of split tours. Sometimes, if played at the end of a full tour, momentum is carried into the shorter formats. Right now, they just exist. Quietly dropping in like a Netflix title, but doing better than the appointment viewing in the cinema that you built up to for months.

Every once in a while, though, comes a series you can genuinely look forward to. These five upcoming T20Is between India and England are one such event. The new devil-may-care India who have thrown all caution to the wind after the T20 World Cup triumph. Against England, who are now being coached by Brendon McCullum in white-ball cricket too. No batting record will be safe over the next fortnight in high-scoring venues such as Kolkata, Mumbai and Rajkot.

England's ultra-aggressive top order features the likes of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell • Getty Images

Those who believed conservative batting was keeping India from exploring their true hitting potential will feel vindicated at what has happened since the old guard retired with the T20 World Cup last June. India have batted first in 11 T20Is since then, and have gone past 200 seven times. They have made scores of 297 and 283. They also have registered successful chases of 132 in 11.5 overs and 156 in 15.2.

Highest total in a match involving full members , most runs in the middle overs in any T20 game, most runs in boundaries. These are a few of the more impressive records India have broken in this small period.

Since the World Cup, India have hit a boundary every 4.27 balls in T20I cricket. More impressively they have tried to hit one every 2.18 balls. In the year and a half before that, they were attempting one every 2.63 balls. That's a difference of nearly 10 boundary attempts across a completed innings. And thanks to Rohit Sharma's renewed impetus at the top of the order, they weren't exactly playing conservative cricket earlier.

And if England have ever needed a reason to attempt boundaries, their new coach and this opposition are only going to push them to play more aggressive T20 cricket. Their boundary attempts have gone up from one every 2.51 balls in the 18 months leading up to the World Cup to one every 2.32 balls. They have batted first only once since the World Cup, scoring 218, and have overhauled three targets while scoring at better than 10 an over.

Slow turners, such as the one in last year's World Cup semi-final in Guyana, are the one ingredient that could prevent a hitathon • ICC/Getty Images

Take these two batting sides. Add small Indian grounds. Throw in fresh, early-season pitches, provided India don't go for slow turners for competitive advantage. They did, after all, beat England on one such pitch in the World Cup semi-final in Guyana. Then sprinkle some dew. This series could be a T20 purist's dream.

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook. Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh. Then there are allrounders. Oh, and Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are absent. If the tracks are fresh and not made slow, this series could test the limits of T20 cricket. The tactics will have to be spot-on because that one over that goes for below 10 could win or lose the match.

In March 2023, West Indies and South Africa played an incredible three-T20I series over four days. South Africa lost after scoring 131 in an 11-over game. Then they chased down a record target of 259. In the finale, West Indies managed to only just defend 220. The two teams achieved a scoring rate of 12.08, the highest for any bilateral series of three matches or more. No other series comes close. The next-best to involve Full Members is 10.69, suggesting how much of an outlier that South Africa-West Indies hitathon was.