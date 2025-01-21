Buttler: We're blessed with bowlers that are capable batters

A belligerent batting line-up is a dream for most international sides. Throw in a coach who firmly believes in that style and a squad where nearly everyone has at least one first-class hundred and the ability to hit monster sixes, and England possess a unit that could blow away the best bowling units on most days.

Having batting depth through the team sheet served them magnificently in their ODI World Cup triumph of 2019 and their T20 World Cup victory in 2022. And in their lead up to the T20Is against India and next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, England appear to be shaping up the same way.

Bowlers who bat not only shorten the tail but positively affect the top order too. England captain Jos Buttler acknowledged that the batters, consequently, can play with much more freedom.

"That gives a lot of depth to the XI and confidence to the guys at the at the top that there's plenty [of batting] to come," Buttler said on the eve of the series opener in Kolkata. "So we can be really aggressive and, you know, not worry too much about our wicket, because we've got guys behind us who can do exactly the same job.

"We're really blessed actually in terms of the bowlers that we have here, on this tour. They're all very, very capable bats. I think if you look at guys like Gus Atkinson with a Test hundred, and then Brydon Carse is an excellent hitter of the ball, and then Adil Rashid down at No. 11 [No. 10 on the team sheet for the first T20I] who's got multiple first-class hundreds. So, yeah, I think we're very fortunate in that sense that a lot of our bowlers are very, very capable batters."

England announced their XI for the Kolkata T20I more than 24 hours before the game, and on a batting-friendly Eden Gardens track, a score of 200 appears to be the minimum. In Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Buttler himself, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, England have a plethora of batters who could aim for the roof. The addition of the exciting Jacob Bethell - who averages 57.66 and scores at 167.96 in six T20I innings - has only made them look more lethal. But can he conquer Indian conditions, especially the spinners? Like the other batters, Bethell spent large periods trying to face spin in the nets in the two practice sessions leading up to the first game.

"It's a new challenge for him to come and play in India," Butter said. "But I know he's excited [for it].

"I think he's been someone who in English cricket has been talked about for a while knowing the talent he possesses, even when he's been playing in the Under-19s. So, he was a name you'd hear being talked about that he's gonna be a special player. And I think, you know, all credit to him. I think he's done brilliantly well coming into international cricket.

"And he has got a good head on his shoulders, and obviously, he's got the game for it, as you've seen in in the white-ball stuff. And then obviously, moving into Test cricket, you know, it's fantastic to watch him in New Zealand. So, yeah, he's been playing really well."

Jacob Bethell is coming on the back of decent scores in the BBL • Getty Images

For Buttler, though, having the chance to work with Brendon McCullum for the first time (Buttler has not been in the Test side since McCullum took over as the Test coach) is especially exciting. But even more so that the leadership can work with their best players. Nobody's workload is being managed, fast bowlers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are injury-free, and that's as perfect a situation as England can imagine as they face a coaching transition that wants to build into the Champions Trophy and next year's T20 World Cup.

"It's a really exciting tour, coming to India with what I'd say is a full line-up for us," Buttler added. "You know sometimes there's so much cricket that certain players have to be rested or managed. But that's certainly not the case for us at all in this series. So we've got a full complement of players, which is really exciting. Obviously, Baz is coming into the white-ball set-up for the first time too.

"[I] also want to build that captain-coach alliance. Obviously, it's not a new set-up because Baz has been around for a while and there are a lot of players in this squad that have been with him in the Test set-up for a number of years already.