India vs England, 1st T20I at Kolkata, , Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Eden Gardens, January 22, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
9 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 193.65 SR
NT Tilak Varma
4 M • 280 Runs • 140 Avg • 198.58 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 154.11 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 248 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 168.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
7 M • 17 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 9.88 SR
Arshdeep Singh
8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 10.06 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Axar Patel (vc)
Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3082
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days22 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
