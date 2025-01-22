Matches (9)
India vs England, 1st T20I at Kolkata, , Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
L
W
W
England
W
W
W
L
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND9 M • 366 Runs • 45.75 Avg • 193.65 SR
IND4 M • 280 Runs • 140 Avg • 198.58 SR
ENG10 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 154.11 SR
ENG8 M • 248 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 168.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 17 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 9.88 SR
IND8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.86 Econ • 10.06 SR
ENG6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
ENG7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.43 Econ • 16.8 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3082
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
