There's a zing about Arshdeep Singh

An India fast bowler has been dominating T20Is over the past three years, and his name is not Jasprit Bumrah. On Wednesday, he became India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, leapfrogging Yuzvendra Chahal , after besting England's top order in Kolkata . He's now on the verge of becoming the fastest quick bowler to 100 T20I wickets . If he gets there on Saturday in Chennai, he will become the third-fastest overall to the landmark after Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Since making his T20I debut in July 2022, Arshdeep Singh has grown into an all-round, all-purpose bowler: he gets the new ball to hoop around; if it doesn't swing, he keeps it tight; and then brings excellent defensive skills in the end overs. Besides nailing the yorker, from both over and around the wicket, he has a deceptive bouncer in his repertoire. It's not for nothing that Arshdeep is the leading wicket-taker in the powerplay (42) and death (46) - the toughest phases in the format - in T20Is since his debut.

Even England's Bazballers couldn't prevent him from bossing both those phases in the T20I series opener at Eden Gardens. Phil Salt is among the fastest-scoring batters in the powerplay, but Arshdeep left him scoreless with a back-of-a-length delivery that seamed and burst off the deck, drawing a leading edge to the keeper.

In his next over, a game of cat-and-mouse ensued between Arshdeep and Ben Duckett. The England batter had originally shaped to scoop Arshdeep over short fine and upon spotting it, Arshdeep shifted his lines much wider of off and pitched it very full. Duckett adjusted well and ended up reverse-scooping Arshdeep over short third for four. Arshdeep shifted his line back to the stumps and subtly dragged his length back to also have Duckett skying a leading edge next ball. Even Jos Buttler and Harry Brook couldn't get him away in an outstanding opening spell of 3-0-10-2. Arshdeep then returned for the 19th over, closing out his shift with nifty slower variations and yorkers.

These variations and his mastery over them make Arshdeep a special bowler. After Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra had retired, India's selectors had cast their nets far and wide to find the next left-arm seamer. While they trialled Jaydev Unadkat, Barinder Sran, S Aravind, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan in the role over the years, nobody had Arshdeep's range.

"If you remember, Arshdeep came into the spotlight in the IPL by bowling the tough overs for Punjab Kings," Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo's Time:Out show. "He bowled the death overs also very well and then started playing for India. I think it was in England that we saw him swing the ball for the first time, with the new ball. So that was like an added feature to Arshdeep, who looked like an all-purpose T20 bowler but somebody who could swing the ball… But [in the first T20I], you saw more seam [movement] off the pitch; so there was some smartness there.

"He realised that there was enough in the pitch to bowl shorter and not try and get the ball full. He made life really difficult for the opening batters. He's somebody who has got swing, seam, he can bowl the bouncer and has got the yorker as well. India are fortunate to see Arshdeep finding his stride here."

Even in T20 cricket globally, there are very few top-tail left-arm bowlers like Arshdeep. Trent Boult is the OG new-ball ace, he doesn't quite have the defensive skills at the death. Marco Jansen can also get the new ball to hoop around, but he, too, tends to leak runs in the end overs. Moreover, Jansen has often cracked under pressure and has struggled to find a way back.

always finds a way back. In the first T20I against New Zealand Arshdeep, like every other bowler, has copped punishment at the death, but he is so unflappable that hefinds a way back. In the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi two years ago, Arshdeep had conceded 7(nb), 6,6,4 in the last over and it cost India a fair bit. In the second T20I in Lucknow at the death, he responded with 2-0-7-2.

In December 2023, at a much smaller ground against Australia, the Chinnaswamy Stadium , Arshdeep gave up 37 in his first three overs, but he nervelessly defended nine off the final over to go from "culprit" to hero

Arshdeep Singh produced a double-strike with the new ball at Eden Gardens • BCCI

Earlier in 2022, after having dropped a catch against Pakistan in an Asia Cup thriller in Dubai , he was met with the vilest abuse on social media. In his next game against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG , though, he swung out Babar Azam and bounced out Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay. He fronted up to bowl the difficult overs in the injury-enforced absence of Bumrah at the time.

In the next T20 World Cup, which India won, Arshdeep came away as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 strikes at an economy rate of 6.31. Who can forget his defensive masterclass in the four-run penultimate over against David Miller and Keshav Maharaj in the famous final in Barbados?

Arshdeep's adaptability and bouncebackability then had seven of the ten teams bidding for him at the IPL 2025 auction last December. India's team management now believes that those skills can be valuable in ODIs as well in the upcoming Champions Trophy