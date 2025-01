Can England's batters find a way to test India's bowling depth?

England would have felt a sense of deja vu when they were skittled for 132 in the T20I series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday. In June 2024, in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Providence , they watched Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel return combined figures of 11-0-58-6. At Eden Gardens, they were trampled by Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, who had combined figures of 5 for 67 in 12 overs. If the Chepauk pitch veers towards its usual spin-friendly nature - it went the other way at IPL 2024, with fast bowlers taking 74 wickets in 18 innings to the spinners' 25 - England could be in for another trial by spin. India also have other spin options in Washington Sundar (offspinner) and Abhishek Sharma (left-arm orthodox) at their disposal. There is a small question mark over Abhishek's fitness though; he seemed to twist his ankle during training on match eve, and was seen limping off the ground.*