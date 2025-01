Shivam Dube is set to join India's T20I squad against England as cover for Nitish Kumar Reddy for the ongoing five-match series against England. It is understood that Reddy is out with a side strain, and has been advised four weeks' rest.

Dube will be available for the series from the third T20I onwards. His last outing for India was in August 2024, during an ODI series in Sri Lanka. He then missed India's home T20I series against Bangladesh with a back injury. Dube returned to cricket with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 151 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 179.76, and took three wickets at an economy of 9.31.

In all, he has played 33 T20Is for India, for 448 runs at a strike rate of 134.93 with the bat, and 11 wickets with the ball. He was part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in the West Indies and USA last year.

Dube's most recent outing at the competitive level was Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, which ended on Saturday afternoon. He was out without scoring in both innings, and picked up one wicket in the match as Mumbai lost by five wickets.