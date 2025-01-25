Matches (31)
India vs England, 2nd T20I at Chennai, , Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
L
W
W
W
England
W
W
L
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 392 Runs • 43.56 Avg • 187.55 SR
IND5 M • 299 Runs • 149.5 Avg • 190.44 SR
ENG8 M • 299 Runs • 49.83 Avg • 174.85 SR
ENG10 M • 251 Runs • 35.86 Avg • 152.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 20 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 9.6 SR
IND8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10.43 SR
ENG6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
ENG7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3083
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|25 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
England in India News
Abhishek: 'The team has always told me to keep my attacking intent'
"That was a big moment for me, that when the team wants me to do that, then I can do it"
Varun's overspin renaissance shows no sign of slowing down
He's been a different bowler since his India comeback last year, beating batters with dip and bounce, and these ingredients floored England in the first T20I in Kolkata
Abhishek, Varun lead India's demolition of England
After the spinners limited England to 132, India's batters aced the chase to go 1-0 up
Switch Hit: Baz to the future
England Men start the new year in India with Brendon McCullum looking to revive their white-ball fortunes. Alan Gardner is joined by Matt Roller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to preview the tour