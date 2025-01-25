Matches (31)
India vs England, 2nd T20I at Chennai, , Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Chennai, January 25, 2025, England tour of India
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
10 M • 392 Runs • 43.56 Avg • 187.55 SR
NT Tilak Varma
5 M • 299 Runs • 149.5 Avg • 190.44 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 299 Runs • 49.83 Avg • 174.85 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 251 Runs • 35.86 Avg • 152.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
8 M • 20 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 9.6 SR
Arshdeep Singh
8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 10.43 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 15.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Axar Patel (vc)
Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3083
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days25 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
