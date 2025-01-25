Matches (30)
2nd T20I (N), Chennai, January 25, 2025, England tour of India
England FlagEngland
(11.4/20 ov) 91/5
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 7.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/2 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:ENG 172
Report

India opt to bowl, make two changes for second T20I; Smith debuts for England

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh were out injured, and were replaced by Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
25-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Jamie Smith was presented his maiden T20I cap by Gus Atkinson, India vs England, 2nd Men's T20I, Chennai, January 25, 2025

Jamie Smith was presented his maiden T20I cap by Gus Atkinson  •  Michael Steele/Getty Images

Toss India opt to bowl vs England
Suryakumar Yadav won his second toss of the T20I series against England and decided to do the same. He opted to chase when the dew makes the pitch quicker to bat on if not significant enough to make bowling nightmarish. While he dipped into the box of white new Kookaburras to choose the ball for India's bowling innings, Mohammed Shami continued to sit on the bench, which means we wait for his international comeback some more.
Both captains, Suryakumar and Jos Buttler, expected the pitch to play better for batting than the one in Kolkata, which offered seam movement and grip at the start of the match. India were forced to make two changes, with Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting injured. Reddy was ruled out of the series even as Rinku is expected to be fit for the last two matches. India brought in Dhruv Jurel and another spin-bowling allrounder in the Chennai boy Washington Sundar. That made it four spinners in the XI.
England were again left with the challenge of quickly assessing the pitch and then putting on board an above-par total for an India batting line-up that has been on a roll. They made two changes too: Jamie Smith took the spot of the unwell Jacob Bethell, and Brydon Carse came in for Gus Atkinson.
India lead the five-match T20I series 1-0 after a comprehensive win in the first game in Kolkata, where they had chased down 133 with 43 balls remaining.
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dhruv Jurel, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jamie Smith, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood
India vs England, England tour of India

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 56.72%
ENGIND
100%50%100%ENG InningsIND Innings

Current Over 12 • ENG 91/5

Liam Livingstone c sub (Harshit Rana) b Patel 13 (14b 1x4 0x6) SR: 92.85
W
Live Forecast: ENG 172
Powered by Smart Stats
England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught43
BM Duckett
caught36
JC Buttler
caught4530
HC Brook
bowled138
LS Livingstone
caught1314
JL Smith
not out118
J Overton
not out11
Extras(lb 1)
Total91(5 wkts; 11.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>