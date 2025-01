India opt to bowl, make two changes for second T20I; Smith debuts for England

Both captains, Suryakumar and Jos Buttler, expected the pitch to play better for batting than the one in Kolkata , which offered seam movement and grip at the start of the match. India were forced to make two changes, with Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting injured. Reddy was ruled out of the series even as Rinku is expected to be fit for the last two matches. India brought in Dhruv Jurel and another spin-bowling allrounder in the Chennai boy Washington Sundar . That made it four spinners in the XI.