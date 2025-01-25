India opt to bowl, make two changes for second T20I; Smith debuts for England

Suryakumar Yadav won his second toss of the T20I series against England and decided to do the same. He opted to chase when the dew makes the pitch quicker to bat on if not significant enough to make bowling nightmarish. While he dipped into the box of white new Kookaburras to choose the ball for India's bowling innings, Mohammed Shami continued to sit on the bench, which means we wait for his international comeback some more.