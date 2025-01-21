No issues working with 'good friend' Hardik Pandya for Suryakumar Yadav

Axar Patel has been promoted to being India's vice-captain, and Hardik Pandya is no longer this team's deputy. Could that affect T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav 's dynamics with Hardik, who, come the IPL, will be captaining Suryakumar? Not at all, Suryakumar said on the eve of the first T20I in Kolkata. He might not have the tag of vice-captain, but his "good friend" Hardik remains a a key member of India's T20I leadership group, Suryakumar said.

"The relationship with him has been really great. We've been playing [together] for a really long time. I still remember that from 2018, when I went back to Mumbai Indians [we first played together] and [it's the same] till today," Suryakumar told the media in Kolkata. "It's just that the added responsibility that I've got [here]. When we go back to franchise cricket, I can get to be quiet and relax for a little bit.

"But we've been good friends on the field and we know what we want going forward with the India team. Axar has been given that added responsibility. We saw what he did in the 2024 T20 World Cup, he's been with the team for a very long time. At the same time, Hardik is also part of the leading group. When we sit, we decide what we want to do with the team going forward and even on the field, he is always around. We have a lot of captains on the ground."

Suryakumar - who also took his first steps towards being one of the great T20I batters of his generation under Gautam Gambhir 's captaincy at Kolkata Knight Riders - feels the working relationship he has with Gambhir is rock-solid. Since Gambhir took over as coach in mid-2024, India have T20I series wins in Sri Lanka, at home against Bangladesh, and in South Africa, losing just one game across those three series . While their Test form might be under scrutiny, in T20Is, Suryakumar believes they are moving in the "right direction" with Gambhir.

"I've played under Gambhir for four years, so I know how he works," Suryakumar said. "Even without speaking to him, we know what we need to do. He wasn't there on the tour of South Africa since he was preparing with the Test team, but we are moving in the right direction with him. He gives freedom, he allows players to express. He keeps things simple, he knows what is going inside a player's head. He keeps things light and maintains a good atmosphere."

Sanju Samson is currently India's first-choice keeper in T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed • AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's T20 team is building towards a home World Cup - hosting rights for the tournament in February-March 2026 are split with Sri Lanka - where they will be defending champions. But Suryakumar doesn't want to think that far ahead for now and instead "enjoy the journey".

"For me it is important that the T20 World Cup is one year away but I don't want to think about that," he said. "We want to enjoy the journey to that event instead. We want to make a team, understand which batters work well in which position, which bowlers can win you games single-handedly.

"It's important for a group to play lots of games in the lead up. That's what Gauti bhai and I will think about. We want to play with this group until the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup."

No Pant in India's T20I plans?

"Currently, there's no question mark on the wicketkeepers," he said. "Sanju has done really well in the last 7-10 games and has shown what he's capable of. It's what we want from all our players, not just the wicketkeepers but from everyone - to keep the team first. He's got that opportunity, he's made full use of it. And I'm happy for him.