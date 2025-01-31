Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
India vs England, 4th T20I at Pune, IND vs ENG, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
L
England
L
NR
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 400 Runs • 44.44 Avg • 184.33 SR
IND7 M • 389 Runs • 129.67 Avg • 172.12 SR
ENG8 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 154.11 SR
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 154.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 27 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 8.88 SR
IND8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 11.53 SR
ENG6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
ENG7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 17.33 SR
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3085
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|31 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
England in India News
ICC rankings: Adil Rashid No. 1 again, Varun Chakravarthy climbs to fifth among T20I bowlers
Tilak Varma closed in on Travis Head's top spot in T20I batting by going up from third place to No. 2
Adil Rashid's simple trick to wreck India's batting
England legspinner's changes of pace proved crucial in stopping the hosts from chasing 172 in Rajkot
Shami back without a bang, but it's still a big deal for India
He bowled three solid overs, in the mid 130s or thereabouts, and all the damage to England was done elsewhere. Still, both India and Shami will be breathing a sigh of relief
Adil Rashid marshals defence as England stay alive in series
Varun Chakravarthy takes five in losing cause after Ben Duckett fifty helps set up winning total