Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)

India vs England, 4th T20I at Pune, IND vs ENG, Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I (N), Pune, January 31, 2025, England tour of India
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
England FlagEngland
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
ENG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SV Samson
10 M • 400 Runs • 44.44 Avg • 184.33 SR
NT Tilak Varma
7 M • 389 Runs • 129.67 Avg • 172.12 SR
JC Buttler
8 M • 262 Runs • 37.43 Avg • 154.11 SR
LS Livingstone
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 154.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CV Varun
10 M • 27 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 8.88 SR
Arshdeep Singh
8 M • 15 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 11.53 SR
S Mahmood
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.45 SR
AU Rashid
7 M • 9 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 17.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
ENG
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Axar Patel (vc)
Allrounder
Abhishek Sharma 
Batting Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammed Shami 
Bowler
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3085
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days31 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
England in India News

ICC rankings: Adil Rashid No. 1 again, Varun Chakravarthy climbs to fifth among T20I bowlers

Tilak Varma closed in on Travis Head's top spot in T20I batting by going up from third place to No. 2

ICC rankings: Adil Rashid No. 1 again, Varun Chakravarthy climbs to fifth among T20I bowlers

Adil Rashid's simple trick to wreck India's batting

England legspinner's changes of pace proved crucial in stopping the hosts from chasing 172 in Rajkot

Adil Rashid's simple trick to wreck India's batting

Shami back without a bang, but it's still a big deal for India

He bowled three solid overs, in the mid 130s or thereabouts, and all the damage to England was done elsewhere. Still, both India and Shami will be breathing a sigh of relief

Shami back without a bang, but it's still a big deal for India

Adil Rashid marshals defence as England stay alive in series

Varun Chakravarthy takes five in losing cause after Ben Duckett fifty helps set up winning total

Adil Rashid marshals defence as England stay alive in series

Will England have an answer to India's spinners in Rajkot?

Visitors are clear underdogs against an Indian side that has lost only two of the 17 T20Is since their T20 World Cup triumph

Will England have an answer to India's spinners in Rajkot?
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question