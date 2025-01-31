Matches (27)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (1)
SA20 (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
4th T20I (N), Pune, January 31, 2025, England tour of India
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
(15.5/20 ov) 128/5
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.08
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 49/0 (9.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:IND 169
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

England bowl, bring in Bethell, Mahmood; India make three changes

Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh back as hosts look to seal series

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
31-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Shivam Dube hit a couple of sixes in his 25 off 24, Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI, Colombo, August 2, 2024

Shivam Dube returned to the India XI  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss England chose to bowl vs India
Jos Buttler finally won a toss in the five-match T20I series and gave England their first shot at chasing a target. The pitch was on the drier side, but the fear of the dew proved to be the deciding factor at the toss. Having lost the first two matches, England were playing their second must-win match in a row.
England made two changes to their XI, resting Mark Wood for Saqib Mahmood and bringing back Jacob Bethell for Jamie Smith, who walked off with a stiff calf during the third match, England's only win in the series.
India welcomed back Rinku Singh, who missed two matches with injury and took back the slot kept warm by Dhruv Jurel. Mohammed Shami's comeback was halted at one match as Arshdeep Singh came back in his place.
The big change, though, was the introduction of Shivam Dube in place of Washington Sundar, who provides a spin option but nowhere near the batting fire power that Dube does.
India 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shvam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
England 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt.), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Adil Rashid
EnglandIndiaIndia vs EnglandEngland tour of India

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
ENG 57.34%
INDENG
100%50%100%IND InningsENG Innings

Current Over 16 • IND 128/5

Live Forecast: IND 166
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
SV Samson
caught13
Abhishek Sharma
caught2919
NT Tilak Varma
caught01
SA Yadav
caught04
RK Singh
caught3026
S Dube
not out3323
HH Pandya
not out2720
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 4)
Total128(5 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>