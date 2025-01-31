England bowl, bring in Bethell, Mahmood; India make three changes

Toss England chose to bowl vs India
Jos Buttler finally won a toss in the five-match T20I series and gave England their first shot at chasing a target. The pitch was on the drier side, but the fear of the dew proved to be the deciding factor at the toss. Having lost the first two matches, England were playing their second must-win match in a row.
England made two changes to their XI, resting Mark Wood for Saqib Mahmood
and bringing back Jacob Bethell
for Jamie Smith, who walked off with a stiff calf during the third match, England's only win in the series.
India welcomed back Rinku Singh
, who missed two matches with injury and took back the slot kept warm by Dhruv Jurel. Mohammed Shami's comeback was halted at one match as Arshdeep Singh
came back in his place.
The big change, though, was the introduction of Shivam Dube
in place of Washington Sundar, who provides a spin option but nowhere near the batting fire power that Dube does.
India 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shvam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
England 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jos Buttler (capt.), 4 Harry Brook, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Overton, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Saqib Mahmood, 11 Adil Rashid