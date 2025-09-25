Lisa Keightley named Mumbai Indians head coach for WPL
Keightley, a two-time ODI World Cup winner with Australia, replaces Charlotte Edwards in the role
Former Australia batter Lisa Keightley has replaced Charlotte Edwards as the head coach of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women's Premier League (WPL). MI were without a head coach after Edwards left the role to take over as the England Women's head coach earlier this year, after coaching MI for the first three years of the WPL.
"It's an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL," Keightley said in a release. "The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field."
Keightley, a two-time ODI World Cup winner with Australia in 1997 and 2005, has had several coaching roles in recent years, with England Women, Australia Women, Delhi Capitals (WPL), Sydney Thunder (WBBL) and most recently guiding Northern Superchargers to the Women's Hundred title less than a month ago.
ऐका ऐका! Our new #WPL Head Coach Lisa has a message for you #AaliRe #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/UJba05ROLJ— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 25, 2025
She will now helm the most successful WPL franchise, MI who have won two titles in three years. They won the inaugural season in 2023, defeating DC in the final. In 2024, MI lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator but won in 2025 again, getting the better of DC in the final.
Keightley represented Australia in nine Tests, 82 ODIs, and one T20I in an international career that spanned from 1995 to 2005. She also served as the coach of her home state, New South Wales (NSW) and in 2007, she became the first woman to be appointed as coach of Australia women's team.