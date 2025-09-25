Lisa Keightley named Mumbai Indians head coach for WPL

"It's an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL," Keightley said in a release. "The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field."

Keightley, a two-time ODI World Cup winner with Australia in 1997 and 2005, has had several coaching roles in recent years, with England Women, Australia Women, Delhi Capitals (WPL), Sydney Thunder (WBBL) and most recently guiding Northern Superchargers to the Women's Hundred title less than a month ago.