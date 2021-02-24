Welcome to day one of our live report of the third India-England Test from Ahmedabad. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

*Most recent entry will appear at the top, please refresh your page for the latest updates. All times are local

3.08pm: Jonny be gone ... for a duck

It's a game of two halves right now, one replete with creamy, dreamy drives and clips from Zak Crawley. whose defensive prod clean through mid-on to get off the mark was a thing of wonder, and whose timing off the seamers has been auspicious from the outset. But, India have three spinners in their line-up too, and Axar Patel needs just a solitary delivery to make his mark on the game!

Jonny Bairstow's reputation against spin was enhanced by some telling dlsplays in Sri Lanka, but he got in a right tangle as Axar came round the wicket, nailing the perfect in-between length on middle and off, and thumping his shin past the inside edge as Bairstow poked uncertainly forward. He goes for the review, out of bewilderment and mild embarassment more than anything, but India's celebrations are uninterrupted. That is smashing the timbers, and England's No.2 and 3 are gone without opening their account. Lively times!

2.50pm: Stokes, Foakes ... Woakes? Nope ...

Fans of rhyming tercets, look away now. Even in an age of random-team generation, England still can't get their cause celebres inked onto the same scorecards.

2.40pm: First impressions are everything, right?

... in which case, don't go making too many plans for cricket-watching on Sunday! Two overs down, and no runs on the board, and already Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have extracted some startling movement with their shiny pink orb. Ishant's first delivery simply launched itself at Rishabh Pant's gloves, from a good-to-full length, while his fifth of the same over scuttled through to the keeper as if it had been stunned with a mallet in mid-air. A couple of deliveries wobbled off the seam too, though nothing like as extravagantly as Bumrah's heat-seeking inswinger at the end of his first over. Dom Sibley dabbed it away with insouciance, but battle has been joined.

Pink balls galore ... BCCI

... too right it has! A leg-bye (and no-ball) to rotate the strike for the first time in this match, and Ishant's opening delivery to Sibley is perfection. Hitting the seam, straightening off the angle into the right hander, hitting the splice, flying comfortably to Kohli at second slip. He's gone without scoring, and into the fray comes Jonny Bairstow, fresh from his break back in the UK. Hope his visualisation went well during quarantine ...

Christ alive. The ball has been replaced with a live eel #IndvEng — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) February 24, 2021

2.30pm: England win the toss, changes galore

Who is excited to see this stadium under lights? #INDvENG



How the Sardar Patel Stadium became cricket's largest ever https://t.co/NNol36Lo7p pic.twitter.com/TDcEWg28WZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 24, 2021

Good afternoon all, and welcome to a whole new ball-game. In Chennai last week, England endured a familiar fate in Asian conditions, as R Ashwin spun a web around their techniques to deliver India a series-levelling 317-run win. But we've crossed the country from East to West now, and fast-forwarded the hours of play by five hours too, to bring the brand-new floodlights of Ahmedabad's 120,000-seater stadium into play. Oh, and there's a pink SG ball in the mix too, which England's bowlers are "licking their lips" to get hold of, according to Ben Stokes. I imagine Ishant Sharma, in his 100th Test, and the fit-again Jasprit Bumrah might be feeling similar sentiments. Whatever happens over the next five days, I daresay it won't be standard Test fare.

And as if to prove the point, we have wholesale changes on both teams, as England win a very useful toss, and get first use of the pitch while the afternoon sun is at its brightest. England, as expected, have made four changes - James Anderson and Jofra Archer return to lead the attack, although Stuart Broad retains his place, which is intriguing. Olly Stone and the home-again Moeen Ali make way, as do Dan Lawrence and Rory Burns with the bat. Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are in. Crawley's top score on tour so far is 13... a big ask to open up today.

India have two changes, Bumrah is joined by the spin-bowling allrounder Washington Sundar, in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Siraj.

"It looks pretty dry, hot and humid," says Virat Kohli, who is full of praise for the new stadium - which may only be half-full but 60,000 fans is still a larger capacity than pretty much every venue outside of the MCG.

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Axar Patel, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

England 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Dom Sibley, 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Joe Root (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Jack Leach, 10 Stuart Broad, 11 James Anderson.