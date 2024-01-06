Suthar and Narang are India A's lead spinners for first two England Lions games

Abhimanyu Easwaran
will lead India A in the visiting England Lions' first two fixtures in Ahmedabad later this month. The shadow tour to the five-Test series between India and England starts with a two-day warm-up game on January 12-13, followed by a four-day first-class fixture on January 17-20, both in Ahmedabad.
Abhimanyu was reserve opener
during India's recent two-Test tour of South Africa, and is a strong favourite to don a similar role during the home Tests. The squad also has B Sai Sudharsan
, who struck back-to-back half-centuries in his first two ODIs against South Africa last month, as Abhimanyu's likeliest opening partner, with Devdutt Padikkal
not included. Padikkal, who featured in the first four-day fixture in South Africa last month, struck 193 against a strong Punjab attack
in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy in Hubli on Saturday.
The middle order looks formidable, with Rajat Patidar
, Sarfaraz Khan
and Pradosh Ranjan Paul
, Tamil Nadu's highest run-getter from the 2022-23 Ranji season, rewarded for their consistency. Patidar and Sarfaraz could get special attention if the selectors are looking for middle-order options for the Test side - Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were India's No. 5 and No. 6 in South Africa behind No. 4 Virat Kohli.
KS Bharat
, the reserve wicketkeeper on the tour of South Africa, is the first-choice stumper and a likely frontrunner to be in the squad as the second wicketkeeper for the England Tests, with Dhruv Jurel
named his understudy. Jurel struck one of three half-centuries for India A in their second four-day fixture in Benoni late last month.
Meanwhile, there is a second India A call-up in the spin department for Rajasthan's Manav Suthar
. Whether it is a move aimed at not giving the English exposure to much top-quality spin or Suthar is, indeed, in the selectors' radar isn't known at this stage. But Suthar, a left-arm-spinner, enjoyed good returns in the last Ranji season picking up 39 wickets, and subsequently impressed at the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July. Pulkit Narang
, who plies his trade for Services, is the second spin option.
Navdeep Saini
, Vidwath Kaverappa
, Tushar Deshpande
and Akash Deep
, all part of the 'A' squad in South Africa, have been rewarded with call-ups as the pace attack remains largely unaltered. While Saini, Deshpande and Akash Deep have been in the India A set-up for a while, Kaverappa forced his way in on the back of a strong showing for South Zone in the season-opening Duleep Trophy.
These games will be followed by two more four-day fixtures, also in Ahmedabad.
India A squad against England
Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep