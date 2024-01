Suthar and Narang are India A's lead spinners for first two England Lions games

Meanwhile, there is a second India A call-up in the spin department for Rajasthan's Manav Suthar . Whether it is a move aimed at not giving the English exposure to much top-quality spin or Suthar is, indeed, in the selectors' radar isn't known at this stage. But Suthar, a left-arm-spinner, enjoyed good returns in the last Ranji season picking up 39 wickets, and subsequently impressed at the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in July. Pulkit Narang , who plies his trade for Services, is the second spin option.