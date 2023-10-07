Markram and South Africa smash World Cup records
All the landmarks and milestones broken by South Africa against Sri Lanka in Delhi
428 for 5 - South Africa's total against Sri Lanka in Delhi is the highest in the men's ODI World Cup, surpassing the 417 for 5 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015. It is also the highest ODI total against Sri Lanka, surpassing India's 414 for 7 in 2009 in Rajkot.
8 - Totals of 400-plus for South Africa in ODIs, the most for any team. Three of those have come at the World Cup, while all the other teams have two 400-plus scores in total.
3 - Hundreds in South Africa's innings, the first such instance in the World Cup - Quinton de Kock (100), Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Aiden Markram (106).
3 - Previous instances of three players scoring hundreds in the same ODI innings. Two of them were by South Africa in 2015 - against West Indies in Johannesburg and India in Mumbai. England had three centurions when they made 498 against the Netherlands last year.
100 off 49 balls - Markram scored the fastest hundred in the ODI World Cup, breaking the 50-ball mark set by Ireland's Kevin O'Brien against England in 2011.
4 - Consecutive 300-plus totals for South Africa in ODIs; they had scored three in a row during the recent home series against Australia. It is the first time South Africa have made 300-plus totals in four consecutive ODIs.
204 - Partnership runs between de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen, the highest for South Africa against Sri Lanka in ODIs.
17 - ODI hundreds for de Kock before his maiden World Cup century on Saturday against Sri Lanka. No batter has scored more ODI tons before a maiden World Cup century.
4 - Number of Sri Lankan specialist bowlers who conceded 80-plus runs against South Africa - Kasun Rajitha (90), Dilshan Madushanka (86), Matheesha Pathirana (95) and Dunith Wellalage (81). It is the second instance of four bowlers conceding 80-plus runs in a men's ODI innings. The Netherlands suffered the same when they faced England in Amstelveen last year.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo