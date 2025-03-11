Matthew Wade joins Gujarat Titans as assistant coach
Former T20 World Cup-winner has played 12 IPL matches for the franchise, and won the BBL in January 2025
Matthew Wade, the former Australia T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter, has joined Gujarat Titans as an assistant coach. Wade, 37, joins the team on the back of a successful BBL campaign for Hobart Hurricanes as a player. He was at the crease when Hurricanes hit the winning runs to seal their first title less than two months ago.
Wade played 12 of his 15 IPL matches for Titans. He was part of the team for their all three seasons so far, including 2022 when they won the tournament as soon as they came into it. He has played T20 cricket all over the world, most recently in the UAE for Sharjah Warriors who made it to ILT20 playoffs in February.
With 5267 runs in 276 matches in the shortest format, Wade has been well known for his ability as both an opening batter and a finisher. His crowning moment was helping Australia pull off a heist against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final. He retired from international cricket in October 2024.