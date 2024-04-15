Pathirana the point of difference against Malinga's Mumbai

On the eve of IPL's El Clasico , Lasith Malinga was doing his thing. He stood still behind the single stump at the bowler's end as Nuwan Thushara ran in and tried to hit the shoe he had placed at the striker's end. It was a drill that Malinga used to hone his yorker skills, and was helping Mumbai Indians' latest recruit, Sri Lanka slinga Thushara. It is a method that has now caught on.

In the adjacent Chennai Super Kings nets, their slinga Matheesha Pathirana was nowhere to be seen. Pathirana, known as Podi Malinga , looked up to the OG growing up, but has not been regular in the CSK XI in IPL 2024 due to a hamstring niggle. He played two matches before being sidelined and head coach Stephen Fleming wanted him to play against Mumbai only if he was 100% fit. And so, he was not at training on Saturday.

Pathirana is only 21 but it is understandable why CSK like to have him in the line-up. For so long, CSK's death bowling cost them games, and their search for a reliable, long-term bowler in the last four overs ended with Pathirana's selection. His pinpoint yorkers and change-ups were hard to get away, and his economy of 8.17 at the death is only bettered by Yuzvendra Chahal 's 7.73 among those who have bowled at least 15 overs in the last four overs since IPL 2023. His temperament under pressure impressed one and all, including MS Dhoni, who had suggested "he shouldn't even get close to red-ball cricket"

It was natural, then, for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to call upon his trusted weapon when Mumbai were seemingly running away with their chase of 207 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan had blitzed to 70 in seven overs when Pathirana was handed the ball. He had to bring his death game alive early. The home team was cruising and, despite being outnumbered by the CSK fans, the MI fans were the noisier bunch at that point.

His first ball was an attempted yorker that turned into a low full toss. It was on Kishan's pads. He was looking in sublime touch and could have smacked it anywhere but he flicked it straight to midwicket. A ball later, Suryakumar Yadav was slightly taken aback by the bouncer and yet, managed to uppercut it. But Mustafizur Rahman smartly took a well-judged catch at deep third to send the Mumbai No. 3 for a two-ball blob. Within just three balls, Pathirana had struck a telling blow.

"What I have noticed from last year and the first time I saw Pathirana is he is a far more well-rounded bowler now," Mitch McClenaghan observed on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut. "He doesn't just come in and try and bowl yorkers. He has got a good-length ball and a bouncer now. [With the bouncer to Suryakumar] he was trying to not let him get forward."

Matheesha Pathirana struck off his first ball, picking Ishan Kishan • BCCI

With Tilak Varma then joining forces with Rohit to keep Mumbai in the hunt, Pathirana was summoned again for the 14th over. He delivered to end the 60-run partnership by dismissing Tilak, thanks to a tumbling catch running backward from mid-off by Shardul Thakur. A few overs later, Pathirana fired in a fuller ball to splay Romario Shepherd's stumps. Mumbai's chase had duly been derailed.

With Pathirana's action, there is a tendency to be wayward and bowl wides down leg, but on Sunday, he was accurate. He was especially clear in his methods and bowled to the field with the longer boundary on the leg side (for a right-hander) throughout his spell.

"I was really pleased with his accuracy tonight, he was outstanding," Eric Simons, CSK bowling consultant, said at the press conference. "I said to him afterwards, the wickets are a bonus, but his accuracy was really good. Sometimes you'll bowl accurately but not get wickets. Tonight, he was accurate and got wickets."

Now with his slingy action, can he not get predictable? How does he yet maintain his uniqueness?

"I give him a target and tell him to hit the target. How he does it, he works his own technique out for himself," Simons explained. "That's how we do it. I give him a glove, hit the glove. I give him a target at the bottom of the pitch, he hits the target.

"When you've watched someone a lot you pick up little things and act like a mirror almost for some people, and you see something's a bit different. I don't try and coach internally. I don't tell him how to do it, I tell him what to do and he tries and works it himself. His accuracy tonight was the most rewarding for me.

"Allow him to be unique, don't try to figure him out."