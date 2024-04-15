Hardik Pandya says Mumbai undone by CSK bowlers' 'smart approach'

Pathirana, who missed CSK's last two games with a hamstring niggle, was a late inclusion. And he finished with figures of 4 for 28; this included the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in his very first over, the eighth of the innings, to put the skids on Mumbai after a 70-run opening stand.

"Definitely it was gettable," Hardik said of Mumbai's 207-run target. "But I think they bowled pretty well, Pathirana was the difference. He came and got the wickets, at the same time they were also quite smart with their approach. They used the longer boundary well.

"It was about batting well and keeping our intent, which we did till Pathirana came in. We were on course to get the total, those couple of wickets [in his first over] we lost set us back. From there we were chasing the game."

CSK had a number of bowlers who used their slower variations well and bowled into the pitch to extract something off the deck in the face of some dew. Shardul Thakur was taken for 33 off his first three overs, but came back superbly in his final over to concede just two to deny a set Rohit Sharma and Hardik with Mumbai needing 77 off 36.

Then Tushar Deshpande got into the act, dismissing Hardik by having him hole out to the longer boundary at deep midwicket. Soon, the equation turned into a daunting 72 off 24. Pathirana then came back for his final over to send back the big-hitting Romario Shepherd with a fuller ball that splayed his stumps.

"I think they got the hang of it [bowling on this wicket]," Hardik said. "When you have that man [MS Dhoni] behind the stumps telling them what is working, it kind of helped them. They realised the ball is gripping and holding up and it was getting difficult in the process [to hit]. That got them ahead in the game."

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians came out second best in the IPL's "El Classico" • AFP via Getty Images

That Mumbai found themselves chasing 207 was down to Shivam Dube's 38-ball 66 and Dhoni's cameo - including three sixes in the final over . For much of Dube's innings, Hardik held his spinners back and preferred to go with pace into the wicket. Offspinner Mohammad Nabi bowled three overs for 19, while Shreyas Gopal, their legspinner, bowled just one over.

"It was about what was best at that point," Hardik said of his tactic to hold back his spinners. "In hindsight we can see how we could've used our spinners and done something different, but in the longer term I like to play with what I can work with, that's percentage cricket. On that wicket, for seamers, it was much more difficult for him [Dube] to do what he did [to pacers] than to the spinners."

The defeat was Mumbai's fourth in six games. It broke a sequence of two straight wins. Currently eighth on the table, they now get on the road for four away fixtures and are in need of a big second half to remain in contention for the playoffs.