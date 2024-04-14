Dhoni goes 6, 6, 6 to finish off CSK's innings in style

Four balls, 20 runs - the wait for MS Dhoni to bat was well worth it for his fans and team-mates alike at the Wankhede on Sunday

MS Dhoni hit three sixes off his first three balls at the Wankhede • BCCI

MS Dhoni, at 42, has been reserving his energies for the late-overs dash in IPL 2024. And the wait was well worth it for his team-mates and fans alike at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night, where he played four balls in the 20th over and finished with a strike rate of 500. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary recorded the carnage.



19.1, Hardik to Mitchell, 1 wide

Width outside off, Mitchell is beaten as he tries to cut and pick the gap at deep point. Wide signalled, Hardik reviews, but replays confirm it was well outside the marker with the batter making no attempt to move around the crease. The wide stands.

19.1, 4, Hardik to Mitchell, FOUR runs

Heaved down the ground, beats Nabi running around from long-on! Brute force.

19.2, Hardik to Mitchell, 1 wide

Spears it way outside off in anticipation of the batter moving around, another wide. Challenged once again, wonder why.

19.2, Hardik to Mitchell, OUT

Muscled to long-on where Nabi takes an excellent catch on the move. Mitchell stood on off stump and tried to swing cleanly into the leg side, struck it well but couldn't get the elevation. That ball was travelling.

Mitchell must be wondering why they're all applauding. The noise levels are going up by the second. Wankhede roars. They're up to applaud a legend. In comes MS Dhoni. The noise has just shot through the roof.

19.3, 6, Hardik to Dhoni, SIX runs

What a hit! That's an MS Dhoni special. Hardik feeds a sweet hit-me length to MS, still has to be hit alright and he clobbers this over long-off.

19.4, 6, Hardik to Dhoni, SIX runs

That's smacked over long-on! Swatted powerfully and disdainfully. Hardik makes the cardinal sin of bowling length, Dhoni has a free swing across the line. It's a flat hit. Wow, just wow.

19.5, 6, Hardik to Dhoni, SIX runs

Make that three in a row! Hardik loses the plot as he goes full searching for a yorker, but ends up bowling a full toss on leg stump and Dhoni simply swats that over square leg. Tremendous bat speed.