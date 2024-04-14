Dhoni goes 6, 6, 6 to finish off CSK's innings in style
Four balls, 20 runs - the wait for MS Dhoni to bat was well worth it for his fans and team-mates alike at the Wankhede on Sunday
Width outside off, Mitchell is beaten as he tries to cut and pick the gap at deep point. Wide signalled, Hardik reviews, but replays confirm it was well outside the marker with the batter making no attempt to move around the crease. The wide stands.
Heaved down the ground, beats Nabi running around from long-on! Brute force.
Spears it way outside off in anticipation of the batter moving around, another wide. Challenged once again, wonder why.
Muscled to long-on where Nabi takes an excellent catch on the move. Mitchell stood on off stump and tried to swing cleanly into the leg side, struck it well but couldn't get the elevation. That ball was travelling.
What a hit! That's an MS Dhoni special. Hardik feeds a sweet hit-me length to MS, still has to be hit alright and he clobbers this over long-off.
That's smacked over long-on! Swatted powerfully and disdainfully. Hardik makes the cardinal sin of bowling length, Dhoni has a free swing across the line. It's a flat hit. Wow, just wow.
Make that three in a row! Hardik loses the plot as he goes full searching for a yorker, but ends up bowling a full toss on leg stump and Dhoni simply swats that over square leg. Tremendous bat speed.
Looks to heave this slower delivery across the line, gets an inside edge that flies wide of the stumps, Ishan can only half-stop and Dhoni squeezes in a second. What a sensational finish!