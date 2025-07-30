Owen earns ODI call-up to face South Africa, Labuschagne retained

Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood return to both the T20I and ODI groups after being rested for the West Indies series while Matt Short has recovered from the side strain that ruled him out of those T20Is. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will miss both series as they continue to rest ahead of the home summer with Mitchell Marsh assuming the ODI captaincy.

Owen made 125 runs at a strike-rate of 192.30 against West Indies including a half-century on debut in Jamaica as he took on a middle-order finishing role. In last season's One-Day Cup he struck an astonishing 149 off 69 balls for Tasmania against South Australia

As flagged by head coach Andrew McDonald during the West Indies tour, Marnus Labuschagne keeps his place in the ODI side following his omission from the Test team in the Caribbean.

From the squad that completed the 5-0 sweep of West Indies, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett won't feature in the T20Is against South Africa. However, Bartlett has been included for the three ODIs.

Fraser-McGurk was a late addition to the squad after Short's injury and only played one game while Connolly made 13 and 0 in his two innings alongside claiming one wicket. Hardie put in two useful performances at the end of the series, including steering the final chase home to secure the whitewash

Lance Morris brings more pace to Australia's ODI side • Getty Images

"As we build towards the T20 World Cup the flexibility and depth shown in the West Indies, outside of the obvious results, has been a huge positive," chair of selectors George Bailey said. "The flexibility within the batting order and ability of bowlers to bowl in different stages of the innings were particularly pleasing to see.

"Mitch Owen and Matt Kuhnemann making their respective debuts and the preparation and work done by Nathan Ellis to allow him to play all five matches were highlights."

From Australia's last one-day squad at the Champions Trophy in March, Fraser-McGurk, Connolly, Hardie, Sean Abbott and Tanveer Sangha drop out as does the injured Spencer Johnson. The matches against South Africa will be the first ODI series since the retirements of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell from the format.

Morris, the Western Australia fast bowler who holds a Cricket Australia central contract, made his previous ODI appearance against Pakistan last November. He has been carefully managed due to a history of back injuries, but the selectors retain confidence he can be an all-format option. Last season he took 13 wickets at 20.84 in four Sheffield Shield matches and 15 in eight BBL outings for Perth Scorchers.

"The smaller squad for a home series, along with the return of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, see some players not part of the squad for this Top End series, but all remain in the frame moving forward and we feel the entire group embraced every opportunity," Bailey said.

"We expect that to continue through this series, and the New Zealand and Indian series later this year, as we balance continued opportunities for players and the preparation for the Test summer."

The South Africa tour starts with the first two T20Is in Darwin on August 10 and 12 before the final match of the series is played in Cairns on August 16 where the first ODI will also be played on August 19. The 50-over series then concludes with two matches in Mackay on August 22 and 24.

Australia T20I squad vs South Africa Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa