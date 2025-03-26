Oakland's Coliseum set to host nine games in MLC 2025

Oakland's Coliseum, the recent home of Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Oakland Athletics, will host nine Major League Cricket (MLC) fixtures in 2025. It will become the league's third venue, with the first two seasons split between Grand Prairie, Texas and Broward County Stadium, Florida.

The Coliseum, which has hosted baseball and American football since 1966, will be modified to host cricket, with a reduced capacity of 12,000 and the planned installation of drop-in pitches to meet international standards. Athletics left the venue at the end of last season, with the franchise's owners planning a relocation to Las Vegas.

San Francisco Unicorns, the losing finalists in 2024, will play three home games at the Coliseum. "The Bay Area has a deep and growing love for cricket," David White, the franchise's CEO, said. "This move allows us to create an unforgettable match-day experience in one of the region's most iconic venues."

The Coliseum was considered as a potential venue for last year's men's T20 World Cup, but the idea was eventually ruled out due to logistical challenges. The stadium was a prominent feature in the 2011 film Moneyball, based on Michael Lewis' book which documented the Athletics' success following data-driven strategies in the early 2000s.

It will host the opening match of the 2025 season on June 12, a rematch of last year's final between the Unicorns and Ricky Ponting's Washington Freedom. MLC said on Wednesday that the league would deliver "a $3 million [USD] direct economic boost" to the city, which will become the first west-coast venue to host top-level cricket.

"The Coliseum is a fantastic location for Major League Cricket, and we are thrilled by the prospect of some of the world's biggest cricket stars playing in such an iconic Californian venue," said Johnny Grave, who became the league's chief executive earlier this year.

"Coming to the West Coast, and being here in Oakland, is an historic move for cricket globally. It reinforces our commitment to growing the game in the United States and providing fans with an exceptional cricket experience."

ESPNcricinfo revealed earlier this year that MLC has avoided a clash with the Hundred in 2025, with the final scheduled for July 12. Several international stars have been retained by their franchises, including Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran and Heinrich Klaasen, though Pat Cummins will miss this season due to Australia's Test tour of West Indies.