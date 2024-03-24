Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement for T20 World Cup

Mohammad Amir has made himself available for selection to Pakistan for the upcoming T20 World Cup that starts on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. Amir's last match for Pakistan was a T20I against England in 2020, and he retired from international cricket in December that year, saying he felt mentally tortured

"I still dream to play for Pakistan!" Amir, 31, said in a post on social media. "Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan, and after discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20 WC. I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspiration."

Amir most recently played the 2024 PSL, where he finished with 10 wickets in nine games with an economy of 8.41 for Quetta Gladiators. Amir's announcement comes a day after allrounder Imad Wasim reversed his retirement and also made himself available for selection for the T20 World Cup.

While Amir had an unremarkable PSL campaign, his performances in the CPL in recent seasons stand him in promising stead for a World Cup that will largely be held in the West Indies. He has taken 43 wickets at an average of 14.39 and an economy rate of just 6.50. With Shaheen not at full tilt since his injury return, Naseem only recently back from a lengthy layoff and Haris Rauf currently injured, Pakistan's pace bowling stocks are depleted, potentially giving Amir the opportunity to elbow his way in.