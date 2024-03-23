Imad Wasim comes out of retirement for T20 World Cup

Allrounder does not expect to sign a central contract and is available only up to the T20 World Cup

Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim will be available for T20I selection once again after he withdrew his retirement from the format on Saturday.

In a statement on social media, Imad said he was delighted to declare his "availability for Pakistan cricket in T20I format leading up to ICC T20 World Cup 2024". He told ESPNcricinfo his availability does not extend beyond the T20 World Cup that begins on June 1 and that he does not expect to sign a central contract.

Imad last played for Pakistan over a year ago but speculation over his return had been mounting after the allrounder enjoyed a successful 2024 PSL season, culminating in a five-wicket haul in the final as his side Islamabad United won the title. Imad told ESPNcricinfo the PCB had asked him to reconsider his retirement earlier this week and said he did not have any conditions to play for Pakistan.

Imad's all-round ability and his record in the Caribbean Premier League makes him an attractive option for Pakistan in a year where the bulk of the T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies. His CPL record over the years is stellar - 61 wickets at an average of 18.88 and economy rate of 6.20.

Related Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

There is no word yet from the PCB on whether Imad's availability results in a change in his contractual status. While he is currently not believed to be interested in a central contract, signing one would tie him to the same NOC policy as other players, under which no player can participate in more than two T20 overseas leagues a year. As things stand, though, Imad's availability until a T20 World Cup where he looks like a selection certainty is an arrangement of convenience for all parties concerned.