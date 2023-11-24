Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Pakistan allrounder Imad Wasim has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. Imad, who announced his retirement with a post on social media, played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan as a left-arm spinner and lower-order batter. He last represented Pakistan in April this year in a T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

"In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket," Imad wrote on X. "I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

"Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel.

"Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage."

Imad, now 34, was part of Pakistan's Under-19 World Cup-winning side in 2006 and went on to lead Pakistan in the next edition, in 2008. He had to wait till 2015 for a Pakistan debut, in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Lahore. This was when international cricket returned to Pakistan six years after the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore. He represented Pakistan in the T20 World Cup that followed, in 2016. In 2019, he captained Pakistan, in two ODIs against Australia in Dubai, when regular captain Shoaib Malik was out with an injury.

In all, he took 44 wickets and scored 986 runs in ODIs. In T20Is, he took 65 wickets and scored 486 runs. His best performance with the ball, incidentally, is identical in both formats - 5 for 14.