UAE-bound Usman Khan included in Pakistan training camp ahead of NZ T20Is

There is, however, no word yet from the PCB concerning Usman's inclusion, or any official change to his status as a UAE player. Over the past month, he played in the PSL as a registered overseas player, racking up the second-highest run tally in the tournament. Before the PSL, Usman also played in the ILT20, which is the UAE's own franchise T20 league, and the Abu Dhabi T10 just before that, both as a local player for the UAE.

Usman had pointed to the uncertainty in Pakistan, as well as the ease of procuring no-objection certificates from the Emirates Cricket Board, as reasons to switch allegiances. But given he has not yet played for the UAE, Usman can still switch back to Pakistan without any waiting period. However, with the speed with which developments have taken place at the PCB's end, it seems almost certain that Usman will be included in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with a firm eye on the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June.