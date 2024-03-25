UAE-bound Usman Khan included in Pakistan training camp ahead of NZ T20Is
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf are part of the training camp as well
UAE's Pakistan-born top-order batter Usman Khan has been called up to Pakistan's training camp with the army in Kakul. In a clear sign of Pakistan's desire to lure him to play international cricket for the country of his birth, Usman was named alongside 28 other players for the camp, which runs from March 26 to April 8.
There is, however, no word yet from the PCB concerning Usman's inclusion, or any official change to his status as a UAE player. Over the past month, he played in the PSL as a registered overseas player, racking up the second-highest run tally in the tournament. Before the PSL, Usman also played in the ILT20, which is the UAE's own franchise T20 league, and the Abu Dhabi T10 just before that, both as a local player for the UAE.
And earlier this month, in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Usman had appeared to downplay his chances of featuring for Pakistan in the near future, citing his determination to instead complete the residency period to qualify for the UAE. However, another 14 months still remain before he becomes eligible to represent UAE.
Usman had pointed to the uncertainty in Pakistan, as well as the ease of procuring no-objection certificates from the Emirates Cricket Board, as reasons to switch allegiances. But given he has not yet played for the UAE, Usman can still switch back to Pakistan without any waiting period. However, with the speed with which developments have taken place at the PCB's end, it seems almost certain that Usman will be included in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with a firm eye on the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June.
Imad, Amir and Rauf also part of the camp
Pakistan's training camp also marks the return of two players who recently reversed their decisions to retire, and declared ambitions to play for Pakistan anew. Imad Wasim, whose success in the PSL and whose track record in the CPL makes him an enticing prospect for Pakistan, came out of retirement over the weekend. He was followed by Mohammad Amir, who said he still dreamed about playing for Pakistan, and was thus making himself available.
Haris Rauf, who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, is also included after his central contract was reinstated by the PCB.
Pakistan training camp members
Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Haseebullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Irfan Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000