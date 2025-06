Rashid and Omarzai set to miss MLC 2025

Rashid's absence is bound to hurt Mumbai as he was their best bowler last MLC season, picking up 10 wickets at 6.15, even though his team finished fourth with just two wins in seven matches. Rashid last played in May in IPL 2025 for Gujarat Titans, who lost in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. It was the worst IPL season for Rashid as he got just nine wickets at an economy of 9.34 runs an over and average of 57.11. It was the first time his overall wickets column had failed to be in double digits since his IPL debut in 2017. Batters dominated Rashid throughout the season as he conceded 33 sixes , the most by any bowler in one single edition of the IPL.