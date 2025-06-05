MLC hopeful of Afghanistan players' participation after Trump's travel ban

Trump's proclamation will "fully restrict and limit the entry" into the United States of nationals of 12 countries: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. He said the ban is designed to "protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people".

There are seven Afghanistan players under contract for MLC 2025: Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq (all MI New York); Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Waqar Salamkheil (all Seattle Orcas) and Noor (Texas Super Kings).

The ban, which is effective from 12.01am Eastern Time on Monday, June 9 includes an exemption for "any athlete or member of an athletic team… traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State".

The order also states: "This proclamation shall apply only to foreign nationals of the designation countries who: (i) are outside the United States on the applicable effective date of this proclamation; and (ii) do not have a valid visa on the applicable effective date of this proclamation."

ESPNcricinfo understands that some relevant players have already reached the United States after receiving visas, while others are yet to apply or travel. A league official told ESPNcricinfo they were hopeful that MLC will be classified as a 'major sporting event' by Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, which would ease any concerns about the participation of Afghan players.

An official at one affected franchise told ESPNcricinfo that they would explore all options, including the possibility of flying affected players into the United States before the ban kicks in. The official added that they will lean on MLC and other relevant authorities for guidance.

An MLC spokesperson said: "We're continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the relevant authorities to minimize travel disruptions for overseas players ahead of the start of Major League Cricket next week. We continue to attract some of the best players from around the world to come over to the US to showcase their talent, along with the best cricketers from the USA, and we are set to have the most exciting tournament to date this summer."

The order specifically mentions the Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles in 2028, as an event for which athletes will be granted exemptions. Afghanistan should, therefore, be eligible to compete in the men's T20 cricket event at the Games if they qualify.

MLC's 2025 season starts on June 12, with a rematch of last year's final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco at the Oakland Coliseum.