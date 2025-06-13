Smith suffers compound dislocation of little finger

Steven Smith suffered a compound dislocation of the little finger on his right hand when he spilled a catch at first slip on the third day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's, leaving him a major doubt for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

Smith suffered the injury when he dropped a sharp chance offered by Temba Bavuma on 2 as the South Africa captain edged Mitchell Starc to first slip where Smith was standing so close that he was wearing a helmet.

Smith immediately knew he was in trouble and started to leave the field in significant pain even before the medical staff reached him.

"He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to the hospital for X-rays and further treatment," a CA spokesperson said.

The dropped catch could prove significant in the outcome of the final, but it also leaves Australia with the prospect of having a big hole to fill in their batting order in the West Indies, where the first Test begins in Barbados on June 25.

Australia already have significant uncertainty around their top order with Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green struggling in the WTC final. After a relatively lean period by his high standards, Smith has been prolific in recent Tests with four hundreds in five matches against India and Sri Lanka before 66 in the first innings at Lord's.

Should Smith be ruled out of all or part of the West Indies tour, it could create an opening for Sam Konstas' return, with Labuschagne going back to No. 3 and Green dropping down to No. 4 where he made 174 not out against New Zealand before his back injury.