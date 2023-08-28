When Kallis, Hafeez, Yusuf and Edwards wound the clock back

The inaugural US Masters T10 is done and dusted. Despite the Florida rain following the competition around, there were excellent contests, brilliant individual performances, with some of the best-known players from the years gone by turning the clock back. Here, at the end of it, we have the team of the tournament.

He was the Player of the Tournament, and totally deserving of the honour, after scoring 210 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 253.01 - the best among the batters - and picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.85. In the final , he didn't need to bowl, but was the best batter, scoring 46 in 17 balls in Texas' chase. A collapse meant it wasn't enough to win the game for them, who had to get to the title after a Super Over, but Hafeez showcased his all-round ability in spades.

We've traveled back in time to witness @jacqueskallis75 deliver batting performance for today's match 1!



Tune-in to #USMastersT10OnStar

Tomorrow | 6:30 PM onwards | Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi#Cricket pic.twitter.com/JLdxcH3idf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2023

He scored his runs at a strike rate of 208.08 and, apart from bowling economical spells, won Morrisville a match with his left-arm spin, returning 3 for 13 in two overs , against California. One Player-of-the-Match award for his batting , and one for his bowling. That's priceless in any form of cricket, and makes him the only non-international to make the XI.

The batting position here in this XI isn't ideal for Dunk - the designated wicketkeeper and captain of this side - after he scored 167 runs at a strike rate of 225.67 from higher up. He was powerful and keen when he walked out to bat, took perhaps the catch of the tournament when he dived to his right to catch Finch off Fidel Edwards in an early game, and captained Texas to the title after winning the eliminator and a qualifier the day before the final. Champion stuff!

Yusuf Pathan (New Jersey Triton's)

Yusuf moved up and down the batting order for Triton's, but comes in to do the finishing job in this XI, much like in his prime. His other numbers at the US Masters have been good, of course, but it's the strike rate that stands out: 201.53, sixth-highest for batters to score over 100 runs. In all, he scored 131 runs in 65 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes.

Shahid Afridi (New York Warriors)

T10 and Afridi is the perfect fit, isn't it? He certainly did enough to show that he can be as devastating now as he was at the professional levels when in his prime, even if the legspinners are not as quick as they once used to be. With the bat, he made 123 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 192.18. He didn't bowl too much, and was expensive when he did, till we came to the final, where a two-wicket final over took the game to the Super Over.

Sreesanth was in good wicket-taking form for Morrisville, and in two games, when he picked up wickets, he run through the opposition: 4 for 12 against Texas and 3 for 25 against Warriors. Neither was in a winning effort, though. But he has looked the part - slower than before, but hitting nice areas most of the time.

Sunny was arguably the best spinner in the competition, going wicketless in only one of the five matches he played. He also kept things moderately tight and finished with an economy rate of 7.77, among the best in the tournament. He is the spin frontman in this XI, with Hafeez, Pienaar, Afridi and Yusuf for company.

Sohail Khan (New York Warriors)