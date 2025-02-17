Mohammad Nabi wants to play for Afghanistan with his son; may not quit ODIs yet

In November last year Nabi, 40, said he would quit ODIs at the end of the Champions Trophy but is now "still thinking" about his future.

"These might not be my last ODIs, I will probably play less ODIs and give chances to the youngsters to build experience," Nabi told the ICC. "I've discussed with the senior players and in the high-level games, maybe or maybe not, we'll see. It will depend on my fitness."

Nabi's 18-year old son, Eisakhil, is a batter who represented Afghanistan at the Under-19 World Cup in 2024 and his father hopes they will play together for the country soon. "It's my dream. Hopefully we can do it. He is doing very well … he is a hard worker and I'm also pushing him to do work.

"I want him to make his own goals, if you want to get to be a high-level cricketer, you have to work hard. It's not enough to make 50 or 60, you have to score 100-plus. He's listening and pushing all the time. When he can talk to me, I try to give him advice to give him confidence for the game."

Afghanistan are in Group B in the Champions Trophy along with England, Australia and South Africa. It is their first appearance in the tournament after finishing among the top-eight teams ( sixth place ) at the 2023 ODI World Cup. They were semi-finalists at the 2024 T20 World Cup too.

"The preparations for the Champions Trophy have been good," Nabi said. "I've been busy playing in the Bangladesh Premier League, was a champion over there. I did three sessions with the national team in Abu Dhabi so I'm in good shape.

"Winning the BPL gave me more confidence, from a tough position in the final. In the whole tournament, we did really well and my performances were good as well, bowling and also batting, I helped finish the job in four or five matches."

Afghanistan had to make one change to their 15-man squad for the tournament, replacing the injured AM Ghazanfar with left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote . "He's a youngster, who has been doing really well over the last two years," Nabi said. "He's a very good spinner but he's a good fielder as well. He bowled really well against South Africa and Ireland in Sharjah."