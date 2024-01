Mohsin Naqvi likely to take over as PCB chairman

Should Naqvi, who has never held a post in cricket administration, ascend to the chairmanship, it will end a period of over a year without a person formally elected as PCB chairman. Ramiz Raja was removed in December 2022, with Najam Sethi becoming the head of the PCB Management Committee. He quit the post in June 2023 for political reasons, saying he did not want the heads of two political parties who were then in coalition - the PPP and the PML-N - to fall out over him. It led to Ashraf's appointment, who would then preside over a fairly chaotic term in which he was frequently accused of "flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions".