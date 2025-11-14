Multan Sultans only PSL franchise yet to receive ownership renewal offer

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has not received an offer from the PSL to renew his ownership of the franchise. The PCB confirmed that renewal offers, as well as new franchise fees, were sent to "all compliant PSL franchises". A Sultans representative confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that they were not one of the franchises to receive such an offer.

ESPNcricinfo has spoken to some franchises who confirmed they were sent renewal offers following a meeting between the PSL management and the owners, including Tareen, on Thursday. It is believed each of the other five franchises has been given the chance to extend their ownership, with the renewal valid for a further ten years. The Sultans representatives were invited to attend meetings concerning the scheduling and operations of the upcoming PSL, though Sultans believe they were not invited to meetings concerning financial discussions.

A PSL representative declined to comment when asked if Sultans' ownership did not receive a renewal offer owing to potential non-compliance.

The long-running dispute between the PSL and Tareen spilled over into the open when Tareen publicly criticised the league in the build-up to its 10th edition for what he alleged was a lack of transparency and communication from the management. The criticism ramped up in the months that followed, and earlier this year, the PSL threatened to blacklist him unless he made a public apology.

Following that threat going public, Tareen issued a taunting video apology to the management, in which he sarcastically apologised for "wanting to make the PSL better". He ended the video by ripping up a copy of the notice the PCB had sent him.

It appears evident that public "apology" is not regarded as such by the PCB. With all franchise rights up for renewal before the next season of the PSL, each franchise had the right of first refusal on renewing ownership. But the PCB had made clear to Tareen this only applied to franchises who were "compliant", a standard they felt Tareen had fallen short of with his public critiques.

According to a couple of franchises, they now have 10 days to respond to the renewal offers. All of them will have to consider paying increased annual franchise fees, at a minimum 25% more than what they pay now. Likely, with increased valuations, it will be 25% of the new value (whichever, ultimately, is higher).

This year will also see the addition of two teams to the PSL. The PCB's statement released a list of cities potential owners could name their new teams after. Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi are the new potential cities, from which two will be chosen.