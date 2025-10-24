Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen makes taunting apology to PCB

The Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has apologised to the PCB in their ongoing dispute concerning the PSL, though in a manner that could escalate rather than defuse matters. The PCB had sent Tareen a legal notice charging him with breaching a clause in their franchise agreement and demanding an apology for his recent public criticism of the league.

In a nearly five-minute-long video released on his social media accounts, Tareen apologised for his comments on the PCB in a tone heavy with sarcasm, while continuing to taunt the board, claiming it wanted to be surrounded by "yes-men and minions".

"You don't even want to work with your stakeholders," Tareen said, while flashing the legal notice the PCB sent him. "You cannot bear any criticism from anyone. If you were even remotely competent, you would have known this is not the way to manage things.

"Only a big man apologises. I apologise for wanting to make the PSL better. I apologise for raising my voice when I saw problems. It is my fault, not yours, that I was dissatisfied with your mediocre mindset. I apologise for being unhappy that you give yourselves so much credit for doing so little."

He went on to further criticise the handling of the PSL, referring to the player draft, where issues with microphones persisted through the event, and for lip-syncing rather than live singing through the opening ceremony.

He concluded the video by saying, "I hope you like my apology video," holding the legal notice up to the camera and ripping it in half.

ESPNcricinfo reached out to the PCB for comment, and understands the board will consult with its legal team before determining what, if any, further action to take, or whether to accept Tareen's "apology". While it does technically satisfy the PCB's legal demand for a public apology, it appears set to only escalate the feud between the two sides.

ESPNcricinfo has also seen a copy of the legal notice the PCB sent to Tareen on September 12. It accuses Tareen of breaching his franchise agreement and making "false, malicious, baseless, and defamatory allegations" in the build-up to the tenth season of the PSL. In the weeks leading up to the tournament, Tareen had become increasingly trenchant in his public criticism of the PSL management for what he believed was a lack of communication, ambition or transparency from the league, while deriding them for their incompetence.

While the PCB had maintained a public silence in the months since, the legal notice threatens the most severe action the board, and the league, are in a position to take: blacklisting Tareen from franchise ownership , effectively stripping Multan Sultans away from him. Most seriously, Tareen is accused of deliberately seeking to devalue the PSL brand - with each franchise set for reevaluation at the end of the year - in order to pick up ownership rights to the Sultans at a lower value.

The PCB also claims other franchise owners had urged action against Tareen earlier "for deliberately attempting to sabotage the marketing campaign and value of the PSL brand."

Amid the serious legal language, there are also allegations that display the triviality to which this feud between league and franchise owner has devolved. The PCB letter mentioned a video in which Tareen was filmed speaking to the Sultans players, telling them to target the opposition batters with bouncers in exchange for financial reward if they hit the helmet. The PCB called this "reprehensible," accusing Tareen of disregarding players' mental health and seeking to destroy their livelihoods.

Tareen claimed the video was a joke and taken down, with Multans Sultans telling ESPNcricinfo their bowlers had bowled "the fewest bouncers in the league" last season, and accusing the PCB of desperation in their attempts to malign Tareen.

Some aspects of the feud also appear to boil down to personal tastes. In the letter, the PSL called their trophy reveal at the opening ceremony "creative". The trophy was unveiled as part of a short film that depicted it as lost at sea, with a military helicopter and expert divers sent to retrieve it. Tareen sarcastically called it a "game-changer" saying that it "gave me goosebumps".