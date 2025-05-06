Mumbai Indians huff and puff to 155 despite Jacks' fifty

Mumbai Indians (Jacks 53, Suryakumar 35, Sai Kishore 2-34) vs Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling that allows them to bat conventionally shone again to restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to just 155 for 8 after they had been 97 for 2 at one point, thanks to three dropped catches. Rashid Khan bounced back from his analysis of 3-0-50-0 in the last match, with 4-0-21-1, and R Sai Kishore took the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The last 9.3 overs brought GT 6 for 58 despite an 18-run final over.

It wasn't just the spinners, though. Mohammed Siraj removed Ryan Rickleton in the first over, Arshad Khan renewed Rohit Sharma's troubles with left-arm seam, and Prasidh Krishna strengthened his grip on the purple cap, taking his 20th wicket. It was the three dropped catches - Will Jacks twice and Suryakumar once - that gave MI their only fruitful phase.

Suryakumar went past 25 for a 12th straight time in men's T20s - the record is 13 - and Jacks registered his first half-century for MI as the two added 71 in 7.1 overs. However, they were not always in charge of the spinners. Rashid came desperately close to getting Jacks out lbw on more than one occasion, drew five false shots out of him in nine balls, and eventually had him caught at deep square leg.

Sai Kishore had to fight tougher odds as Suryakumar kept going inside-out against him. Eventually, he went over the wicket, cramped Suryakumar and drew a catch at long-off. GT welcomed Hardik with a slip and a short leg, and Sai Kishore responded to his captain's aggressive fields with immaculate length and dip. Hardik tried to hit out, but only managed a top edge on the slog sweep.