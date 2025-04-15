Rohit and Wadekar to get stands named after them at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to name a stand after India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium, his homeground. Former India captain Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar are also set to get stands named after them.

Divecha Pavilion Level 3 will be called the Rohit Sharma Stand, while the Grand Stand Level 3 will be named after Pawar and Grand Stand Level 4 after Wadekar. The decisions to rename the stands were taken during MCA's 86th annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

"Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013 and took over captaincy in 2022, joins Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Merchant to have a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit led India to the T20 World Cup win in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy title in March this year. He has played a total of 46 first-class games, 17 one-dayers and 25 T20s for Mumbai.