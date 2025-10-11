Coetzee picks up fresh injury, might be a doubt for tour of Pakistan
Gerald Coetzee picked up a pectoral muscle injury during the one-off T20I against Namibia
Gerald Coetzee, the South Africa pace bowler, suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the one-off T20I against Namibia, which could put his participation in the white-ball leg of South Africa's tour to Pakistan in doubt. Coetzee bowled 1.3 overs - but 13 balls all told with four wides - before he left the field after delivering one with extra zip.
Cricket South Africa confirmed that Coetzee would take no further part in the match and would be assessed on his return home from Windhoek, where the match is being played.
Coetzee has had a spate of injuries, especially recently. He was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with a groin injury but made his return to the national side in Zimbabwe in July. He has since played for South Africa A against New Zealand A and has been named in both the T20I and ODI squads for the Pakistan tour - the white-ball leg starts in late October after the two Tests. He has not played a Test since November last year, when he injured his groin and was ruled out of the rest of the Test summer.
He is the second prominent South African fast bowler to be injured in the last week. Left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka was ruled out of the Namibia match and the Pakistan tour with a hamstring strain, which he sustained while playing in a domestic first-class match last weekend.
Despite those setbacks, South Africa have a strong pace contingent at their disposal. Both Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams have made successful comebacks after recovering from a lower back stress fracture and knee surgery respectively. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder are their seamers for the Tests in Pakistan, the first of which starts on Sunday, while Lungi Ngidi will play in the white-ball matches. Ngidi has not been selected for the Tests, with South Africa anticipating spin-friendly conditions as they begin their World Test Championship title defence.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket