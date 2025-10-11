Coetzee picks up fresh injury, might be a doubt for tour of Pakistan

Cricket South Africa confirmed that Coetzee would take no further part in the match and would be assessed on his return home from Windhoek, where the match is being played.

Despite those setbacks, South Africa have a strong pace contingent at their disposal. Both Nandre Burger and Lizaad Williams have made successful comebacks after recovering from a lower back stress fracture and knee surgery respectively. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder are their seamers for the Tests in Pakistan, the first of which starts on Sunday, while Lungi Ngidi will play in the white-ball matches. Ngidi has not been selected for the Tests, with South Africa anticipating spin-friendly conditions as they begin their World Test Championship title defence.