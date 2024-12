Rajshahi Division upset the champions Sylhet Division, beating them by upset the champions, beating them by 54 runs in the last round of the 2024-25 National Cricket League. The result ended Sylhet's unbeaten run, which had paved the way for their maiden title.

Batting first, Rajshahi were bowled out for 226, with Sabbir Hossain hitting his third first-class century. Sabbir and Habibur Rahman Sohan added 119 runs for the opening stand but Rajshahi collapsed thereafter. Fast bowler Sofor Ali took his maiden five-wicket haul while Tofael Ahmed took four wickets.

Sylhet were then bowled out for 212 despite fifties from captain Amite Hasan and Pinak Ghosh. Amite reached 700 runs in the tournament in this innings. Left-arm spinner Nihaduzzaman took four wickets, while Shafiqul Islam, Asaduzzaman Payel and legspinner Wasi Siddiquee nabbed two each.

Sofor, Tofael and Nabil Samad took three wickets each as Rajshahi were bowled out for 186 runs in their second innings. Amite struck his second fifty of the match but it wasn't enough as Sylhet were bowled out for 146 runs in the fourth innings.

Nihaduzzaman took 5 for 24, giving him career-best match figures of 9 for 85. It earned him the Player-of-the-Match award. Amite, meanwhile, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for finishing on 785 runs, and leading Sylhet to the trophy.

Dhaka Metropolis finished the competition in second place after they beat Chattogram Division by finished the competition in second place after they beatby five wickets in Rajshahi.

Batting first, Chattogram were bowled out for 160, with the left-arm spin pair of Rakibul Hasan and Arif Ahmed taking four wickets each.

Aich Mollah then struck 57 as Dhaka Metro finished on 268, leading by 108 runs. Left-arm spinner Ashraful Islam Rohan took four wickets. Sajjadul Haque and Nayeem Hasan made fifties as Chattogram reached 246. Arif took five wickets while left-arm quick Abu Hider picked up four.

Dhaka Metro then completed the fourth-innings chase of 141 runs in 29.5 overs.

Sylhet captain Amite Hasan was named Player of the Tournament • BCB

Barishal Division picked up their first win of the season after beating Dhaka Division by picked up their first win of the season after beatingby 122 runs in Bogra.

Batting first, Sohag Gazi and Fazle Mahmud made fifties to take Barishal to 289. Rony Talukdar then struck his 12th first-class hundred, to help Dhaka to 310 for 9. Barishal got bowled out for 241, taking their lead to 220 runs.

Left-arm quick Ruyel Miah then took six wickets as Dhaka were bowled out for 98.

Khulna Division and Rangpur Division in Khulna. It was only the second 10-wicket match haul of the season, while it was the first of Rana's first-class career. Fast bowler Mehedi Hasan Rana took eleven wickets in the drawn match betweenandin Khulna. It was only the second 10-wicket match haul of the season, while it was the first of Rana's first-class career.