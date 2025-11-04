Mitch Hay called up for T20Is vs West Indies after Seifert fractures finger

Seifert retired hurt after being hit on the finger while batting for Northern Districts in Monday's Ford Trophy match against Wellington Firebirds , and a subsequent X-ray revealed a fracture to the right index finger.

"We're all feeling for Tim," Rob Walter , New Zealand's head coach, said in a statement. "He's a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he'll be missed over the next five matches.

NZ vs WI, T20I series Nov 5 - 1st T20I, Auckland

Nov 6 - 2nd T20I, Auckland

Nov 9 - 3rd T20I, Nelson

Nov 11 - 4th T20I, Nelson

Nov 13 - 5th T20I, Dunedin

"He showed in the recent T20 series' that he's building up to top form, so it's disappointing that that has been halted as we continue to prepare for a pinnacle event.

"We're hoping Tim's recovery will be quick and he'll be back on the park as soon as possible."

A wicketkeeper-batter like Seifert, Hay is not as experienced as the man he has replaced but has featured in 11 T20Is since making his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year and holds the world record for the most dismissals (six) in an innings in the format.