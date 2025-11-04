Mitch Hay called up for T20Is vs West Indies after Seifert fractures finger
Martin Guptill has joined the West Indies camp to provide specialist support for the two T20Is at Eden Park
Tim Seifert has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming home T20I series against West Indies with a broken finger. Mitchell Hay has been called in to the squad as Seifert's replacement and joined the team on Monday night.
Seifert retired hurt after being hit on the finger while batting for Northern Districts in Monday's Ford Trophy match against Wellington Firebirds, and a subsequent X-ray revealed a fracture to the right index finger.
"We're all feeling for Tim," Rob Walter, New Zealand's head coach, said in a statement. "He's a key member of this T20 unit given his power at the top of the order and his role as keeper, so he'll be missed over the next five matches.
"He showed in the recent T20 series' that he's building up to top form, so it's disappointing that that has been halted as we continue to prepare for a pinnacle event.
"We're hoping Tim's recovery will be quick and he'll be back on the park as soon as possible."
A wicketkeeper-batter like Seifert, Hay is not as experienced as the man he has replaced but has featured in 11 T20Is since making his debut against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in November last year and holds the world record for the most dismissals (six) in an innings in the format.
"Mitch has shown in his international opportunities so far that he's a top-quality wicketkeeper batter and is more than capable of contributing at this level," Walter said. "We're lucky to be able call on another player of his ability which shows the level of depth we currently have in the T20 format."