One last ride for New Zealand's golden generation?

New Zealand landed in India having beaten Bangladesh 2-1 at their Mirpur fortress in conditions that shouldn't be too dissimilar to what they will see in the World Cup. The only problem is that was a very different squad to the one that will line up against England on October 5. Limited access to their best players has certainly been a factor in them winning just eight out of 20 ODIs in 2023. Their two most recognisable talents - Kane Williamson (3) and Trent Boult (5) - played less than half of those matches.