Nortje set to make comeback from injury at CSA T20 Challenge

South African quick Anrich Nortje , who has not played any cricket since the IPL in May, will return to action in the CSA T20 Challenge this weekend. Nortje, who is no longer on a national contract, has been signed by the Durban-based team, the Dolphins, for this season's T20 competition and is expected to play in their opener against the Tuskers at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Nortje has now fully recovered from his latest injury setback, a stress reaction which made him unavailable for South Africa's winter fixtures. Nortje was not named in the squad to play a T20 series in Zimbabwe or on white-ball tours to Australia and England. He last played for South Africa at the T20 World Cup final in June 2024.

Since then, Nortje has come into consideration, and was even on the verge of a Test comeback last summer, but a fractured toe and then a back injury put paid to those thoughts. He missed out on the SA20, came back briefly at the IPL, where he played two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, but did not play the MLC or any international cricket as he embarked on an extensive rehabilitation program.

"From a personal perspective and a group perspective it's going to be great to get back out on the park," Nortje said in a statement issued by the Dolphins on Tuesday. "I'm always positive, always motivated, and excited but when you get towards the end of rehab, you want to get going because you know what is around the corner. So the last week or two have probably been more frustrating than the other months"

The T20 Challenge runs from October 29 to November 30 and sees all eight Division 1 teams play each other once before an IPL-style Eliminator and two Qualifiers ahead of the final. That means Nortje could have a maximum of 10 matches over the next month albeit not for his home union, Eastern Province. Although Nortje has not indicated he is aiming for a national comeback, he could push for one if he stays fit and also has a good SA20, where he will play for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

"It's always been about trying to see the positives and working towards a new goal of being better than I was before so I'm really happy where I am now and it's all about getting out there and getting some games under my belt," he said.