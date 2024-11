New Zealand opener Georgia Plimmer has been ruled out of cricket for remainder of the year after sustaining a bone stress reaction in her groin. The injury means she will be unavailable for the home ODI series against Australia in December.

A New Zealand Cricket release said Plimmer experienced pain in her left hip joint during the recent ODI series in India last month. A subsequent MRI and assessment by a specialist upon return to New Zealand confirmed the injury. She is expected to require six weeks of rest and rehabilitation, with a progressive return to high-speed running in January.

"We're really gutted for this to happen to Georgia when she's at the top of her game," Ben Sawyer, New Zealand women's head coach, said.

"She's certainly a loss for us heading into an important series against Australia. After her recent success at the World Cup and in India it's disappointing she won't be able to continue that form for the Wellington Blaze and against Australia next month. Georgia's determined to rehab well and get back as soon as she can and we're wishing her a smooth recovery."