Jamieson rested for remainder of Bangladesh ODI series

Neither Jamieson nor Allen played the first ODI of the series against Bangladesh, in Dunedin on Sunday, which New Zealand won by 44 runs (DLS method). Will Young and Tom Latham were the batting stars in that match, scoring 105 and 92 respectively, as New Zealand racked up 239 for 7 in their 30 overs. Bangladesh were then restricted to 200 for 9, with Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Josh Clarkson all picking up two wickets apiece.