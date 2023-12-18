Jamieson rested for remainder of Bangladesh ODI series

Finn Allen, meanwhile, will miss the second ODI to do duty for Auckland Aces in the Super Smash

Kyle Jamieson is being kept fresh for the T20I series against Bangladesh • ICC via Getty Images

Kyle Jamieson will sit out the second and third ODIs against Bangladesh "and will instead have a period of rest" ahead of the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Finn Allen has also been taken out of the squad for the second ODI to turn out for Auckland Aces in their Super Smash opener on Tuesday.

In a statement, NZC said that the decision on Jamieson was made after he "experienced stiffness in his hamstring following his arrival home from Bangladesh last week".

"There's a lot of cricket ahead of us and we want to make sure Kyle's in the best place possible without taking any unnecessary risks," Gary Stead , the team coach, said. "As we flagged when naming the ODI squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category."

Allen will miss just the one ODI and will rejoin the squad for the third game.

Neither Jamieson nor Allen played the first ODI of the series against Bangladesh, in Dunedin on Sunday, which New Zealand won by 44 runs (DLS method). Will Young and Tom Latham were the batting stars in that match, scoring 105 and 92 respectively, as New Zealand racked up 239 for 7 in their 30 overs. Bangladesh were then restricted to 200 for 9, with Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Josh Clarkson all picking up two wickets apiece.

The second ODI will be played in Nelson on Wednesday.