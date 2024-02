To start with, they will allow themselves a moment of reflection and maybe a little celebration because, after the first Test defeat, they fought back and did not disgrace themselves. "It speaks volumes for the character of the side," Conrad said. "We only need to look at some of the more experienced guys: the way Dane Paterson still ran in with that second new ball. And Dane Piedt - the competitive edge he has got and how he performed. On the playing field we knew it was going to be tough and it was everything and more. The manner in which the guys have stuck together and wanted to put up a good showing and almost pull off the impossible today. We were in with a shout and can't fault them for trying and giving their absolute best."