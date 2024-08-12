NZ women domestic contracts: Dodd opts out of Hinds' list, U-19 star Browning moves to Otago

New Zealand's provinces have announced their first round of contracted players. Here is a look at all the updates ahead of the upcoming 2024-15 season.

Central District

Central Hinds' captain Natalie Dodd has opted out of the annual domestic contracting process for the forthcoming season as she is expecting her first child later this year. Dodd, a top-order batter and wicketkeeper, was the 2021 and 2023 Hinds Player of the Year and has been a vital cog in the side since moving to Central Districts from Northern Districts in 2018. Under her leadership, Hinds won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield , New Zealand women's premier domestic one-day tournament, in 2018-19, with Dodd ending the competition as its highest run-getter.

They are coming off a good 2023-24 season, where Hinds made it to the Super Smash final in the summer, and took a mid-table finish from a weather-affected one-day campaign.

"As a team and as an association, first and foremost we're obviously thrilled for Natalie and her husband at this special time in their lives," Central Districts high-performance manager Dave Meiring said. "We completely support Natalie's decision to focus on family this summer, and it now presents an opportunity for others to put everything they have learned from her into practice on the field.

"She isn't retiring but, for now, it will be a case of several players stepping up to perform her usual roles."

Seam bowler Anna Gaging will join her identical twin sister Kate Gaging after being awarded a Central Hinds contract for the first time. Like her sister, the 23-year-old Anna also debuted as a teen in the 2020-21 season, and now has five caps across the two formats that Hinds play. She took her maiden four-wicket haul against Northern Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield earlier this year.

Anna is the only new name on the initial list of 12 players contracted for the 2024-25 season, with one name to be added later this month to fill the 13th and final spot in the group.

The captain hasn't been announced so far, but of the squad named, New Zealand international Hannah Rowe has previously led the team.

Contracted players: Aniela Apperley, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Flora Devonshire, Anna Gaging, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Ashtuti Kumar, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Kerry Tomlinson NZC contracts: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

Canterbury

Allrounder Kate Anderson has rejoined the domestic list for Canterbury after missing out on an NZC central contract for 2024-25. Spin-bowling allrounder Harriet Graham earned her first domestic contract after being a part of the wider squad in recent seasons, even though she played only three matches last season in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

"We're committed to developing our young talent and ensuring they have the support and guidance needed to thrive at this level," head coach Rhys Morgan said. "The experience our senior players bring will be invaluable in helping our younger players grow and contribute to the team's success."

Contracted players: Kate Anderson, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Jodie Dean, Harriet Graham, Abigail Hotton, Laura Hughes, Frankie Mackay, Izzy Sharp, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan

Auckland

Legspinner Rishika Jaswal and batter Cate Pedersen have joined the list after both debuted for Auckland last season, while batter Anika Todd has been awarded a contract for the first time after rising through Auckland's pathway system. Pedersen first represented Central Hinds before turning out in both formats for Auckland last season.

Allrounder Skye Bowden and Anna Browning are the notable names missing from the list. Bowden, after six years with Auckland Hearts, has joined Northern Districts, though she won't be domestically contracted. She was Auckland's leading wicket-taker in last year's Super Smash, with ten wickets at an average of 12.2. Browning has moved to Otago ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Contracted players: Olivia Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Anika Todd

Bernadine Bezuidenhout has returned to the contracts' list after announcing her retirement from international cricket in May • Getty Images

Northern Districts

Allrounder Marina Lamplough has earned her first domestic contract. Lamplough, who has previously represented Otago domestically and Hong Kong internationally, made the move to Northern Districts at the start of the 2022-23 season and featured in all ten of the Super Smash matches last summer, taking six wickets at an average of 10.6.

Pace-bowling allrounder Jesse Prasad is another new face. She made the move to Northern Districts last season after being with Auckland for four years. She featured ten times across formats for Northern Districts in the 2023-24 season.

Wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout also returned to the list after announcing her retirement from international cricket in May.

Contracted players: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Caitlin Gurrey, Eve Wolland, Holly Topp, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Marama Downes, Marina Lamplough, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu, Tash Wakelin

Wellington

Wellington Under-19 captain Rachael Bryant has earned her first contract. The offspinner led the side to the national Under-19 tournament title during the 2022-23 season and made her Wellington Blaze debut a few months later against Central Hinds in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

Contracted players: Antonia Hamilton, Caitlin King, Hannah Francis, Jess McFadyen, Kate Chandler, Leigh Kasperek, Tash Codyre, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Rebecca Burns, Xara Jetly

Otago

Kotkamp featured five times for New Zealand at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last year and made her domestic debut for Otago in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, against Northern Districts. in February. A product of the Otago pathway system, Cuttance made her domestic debut in the 2022 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final against Wellington Blaze.

Auckland pathway product Anna Browning has moved to Otago. The former New Zealand Under-19 opener had played 24 matches for Auckland over the past two seasons. She was also a key role in New Zealand's campaign at the 2023 Under-19 World Cup where they reached the semi-finals.