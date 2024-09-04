One-Test-old Akash Deep determined for more

On a pleasant Bengaluru afternoon, after working up a sweat during an intense training session, India fast bowler Akash Deep is on his phone to check scores of the first Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He's aware he could be in contention for India's home Tests against Bangladesh later in September, and wants to see how their batters are faring. Watching cricket that is relevant to his immediate assignments has been Akash's night-time routine lately. During the day, he's been ramping up his bowling workloads and training hard.

"I haven't played any competitive cricket since the Bengal T20 League in June," Akash tells ESPNcricinfo ahead of the Duleep Trophy from September 5 in Bengaluru and Anantapur. Dengue fever had sidelined him for three weeks until mid-July, but he's done the work since to get himself ready in time for India's home season, and hopes to add to his maiden Test cap that he earned against England in Ranchi this year.

"I was on complete bed rest for those three weeks. When I came back to bowl, I realised the body takes time to get back into rhythm. You can do as much gym work as you want, but unless you bowl, those bowling muscles don't open up."

Akash, 27, is just four seasons old in first-class cricket, and he's made a strong impression as a skiddy bowler who can dart the ball both ways. When he was spotted by former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary during a club game in Kolkata in 2018, Akash caused both "hair-raising excitement" - in Tiwary's words - and frustration because of his tendency to bowl "four good balls and two hit-me balls." A conversation with India fast bowler Mohammed Shami in Kolkata was a turning point.

"He spoke to me about his issues with fitness, what he did to improve, how he came back from injuries," Akash says. "That chat gave me perspective. I used to bowl mid-130s, but after following his advice, I worked on my fitness and I realised slowly I could bowl long spells without being tired.

"In red-ball cricket, I've been focusing on consistency. How long can you land the ball on the same spot? Sometimes when there's nothing in the wicket, you can tire out. My focus has been on building my endurance to bowl long spells and remaining consistent because you need to keep up the pressure and not leak runs.

"As a fast bowler, I keep discussing with so many coaches. It's about building up to get wickets in Tests. The formula doesn't change, A good ball is a good ball at both club level and international level. My job is to keep hitting the five to seven meter mark, keep it there. The more you can bowl there, the more successful you will be."

These habits earned him three wickets in his first hour as a Test cricketer: Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley in the bag before he was six-overs old in Ranchi. As he reflects on those emotions now, Akash has put the giddy high of his Test debut behind him.

"When you work hard and come this far, there's a feeling from within that that I need to do a lot more to stay here. That's my thinking. I feel I needed to work harder, so that I can play a lot many more Tests."

The journey to his India cap has been tough. In 2015 his father and brother, both of whom were unwell, died in the span of two months. It was then that he considered leaving home for Kolkata to play cricket seriously.

"A lot has changed but I think of my dad," Akash says. "I wish he'd seen me play Tests. Whenever I'm low or in need of that extra push, I think of him. It gives me the strength to get even better."

Akash Deep with his family on the day of his Test debut • BCCI

Akash comes from Sasaram, a town in rural Bihar, where in 2007 his entire neighbourhood pooled in money to rent a generator and a TV to watch India play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final. Fourteen years later, they were gathered around a giant screen outside his house to watch one of them play for India. Akash's mother and sister, though, were rushing to Ranchi at a few hours' notice, to watch him get his Test cap from Rahul Dravid.

"Growing up, people in our village used to scold us whenever we talked about cricket," he says. "All we kept hearing was it won't feed us. No one had ever done anything that could be considered a big achievement. No history of sports, no proper grounds or infrastructure. But when I went back home after my Test debut, I saw kids playing with such joy and parents actually encouraging them. If because of me, awareness in my town has gotten better, what more can I ask for?"

Akash is earnest and articulate. He attributes this to his mentors and expresses gratitude towards those who have helped him.

"Arun Lal, he's done so much for me," Akash says, when asked about those he looks up to. "It's amazing how some people come into your life. At a time when I didn't believe in myself, he'd tell me how I'm the best and how I had everything to succeed. Those words to a nobody were very encouraging.

"He believed in me more than I believed in myself. That motivated me to learn. When I made my Test debut, I called him to get his blessings. He said, 'I knew this would happen, I told you five years ago.' If you're at five, he'll build you up to be 10 on 10."

There's determination to Akash and a hunger that leaves little room for complacency. He knows he's just getting started. "I feel every stage I've got chance, I've tried to perform well. But I don't feel I've achieved a lot. As a person there's no age to learning. If I get into this mindset that I've achieved, then that bhook (hunger) dies. I want to just stay fit, keep playing, focusing on that and not think of what I've done.