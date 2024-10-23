Harry Brook seeks emphatic response after rare fallow outing in Pakistan

Pakistan's national bureau of statistics hosted its inaugural 'Data-Fest' conference this week, 10 minutes away from England's hotel in Islamabad. Under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes , this England set-up has shown minimal interest in numbers but there is one figure that stands out ahead of their series decider in nearby Rawalpindi: 101.25, Harry Brook' s batting average in Pakistan.

Two years have passed since Brook announced himself as a Test cricketer with an outrageous maiden hundred in Rawalpindi . He was England's fourth centurion as they racked up 506 for 4 on the opening day of their series against Pakistan, eventually falling for 153 off 116 balls on the second morning after looting 27 off an over from Zahid Mahmood

He followed that innings with subsequent hundreds in England's victories in Multan and Karachi, an extension of a stunning run of form in Pakistan that had started with a century in the 2022 PSL and continued with a breakthrough T20I series. Not since Kevin Pietersen had an England batter made such a compelling start to their Test career.

Brook started the series with 317 in Multan on his return this month, a mammoth innings that was England's highest in 34 years. But more than 500km away in Peshawar, Sajid Khan was watching closely on TV, and noticed Brook hanging back against spin. When he was called up for the second Test, Sajid hatched a plan to turn the ball sharply out of the rough.

"There was a small patch outside off stump," Sajid explained. "When he faced his first ball, I told Rizi bhai [Mohammad Rizwan] that if he plays like this again, I will get him out." Brook stayed back as Sajid predicted, looking to punch through cover, but was beaten on his inside edge by a ball that kept low and had his leg stump knocked back.

Brook was out playing off the back foot again in England's second innings, too, this time to the left-armer Noman Ali. He sat deep in his crease to a fullish ball, looking to swing it over midwicket, but was deceived by the low bounce and trapped lbw. With scores of 9 and 16, this was Brook's least successful Test in Pakistan: his first without a hundred, and his first defeat.

Brendon McCullum, England's coach, smirked after the second Test when he heard Sajid had been revealing his plans to Brook. "Did he? Well bowled," McCullum said. "He is such an exciting cricketer, and such a big player for us as well, and he's trying to put pressure on the opposition… Sometimes, when you're doing that, you make mistakes and you get out."

One quiet Test immediately after a triple-hundred is not enough to prompt any long-term concerns, but Brook said on Tuesday that he has been discussing gameplans against Sajid and Noman ahead of this week's decider. "They're obviously both going to play a massive part in their team," he said. "Hopefully, it pays off and I play a big part in the game."

Brook agreed with Sajid's assessment about his preference to play spin off the back foot. "I do like to," he said. "It gives you a lot more time to play the spinning ball. It gives you different areas to play in. I'm not saying I'm not going to do that: I'm going to look to play off the back foot, and I'm going to look to put him under pressure."

It is hardly an issue that has plagued him across his Test career: to date, Brook averages more against spin (67.81) than seam (57.70). But the reason that his twin failures were notable was that, having missed England's tour to India on compassionate leave, this was the first time he had played on a pitch weighted firmly in the spinners' favour.

England staged a six-hitting competition ahead of their final training session in Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning, with Brook finishing a close second to Rehan Ahmed . Stokes said the aim was to "get the good vibes going" after three weeks largely confined to two hotels and two stadiums, but it also served as a reminder of Brook's devastating power.

It is easily forgotten that Brook has still only played 20 Tests, such was the speed with which he became an all-format regular for England. He has a stellar record, averaging a shade below 60, but remains a work in progress. "He's a baby in the greater scheme of things," Jason Gillespie , Pakistan's coach, said. "He'll work things out in all conditions: the good players tend to do that."

This has been a long season for Brook: since the start of April, he has played more or less non-stop, with 35 matches across formats including eight Tests, five ODIs as a stand-in captain, and a T20 World Cup. Thursday's Rawalpindi Test will finally bring it to a close, even if he will only have a short break before England travel to New Zealand.